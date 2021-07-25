Tokyo Olympics: Day two disappointment for Team GB's Andy Murray and Jade Jones

Andy Murray withdrew from the men's singles tennis, while Jade Jones suffered a first-round taekwondo defeat. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Team GB suffered a series of disappointments on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a high-profile upset and a withdrawal.

Two-time defending taekwondo champion Jade Jones had her dreams of becoming the first British woman to win Olympic gold medals at three consecutive Games scuppered.

She suffered a shock first-round defeat to Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic team, but could still win bronze later.

On the tennis court, two-time defending men's singles champion Sir Andy Murray was forced to withdraw from the competition after suffering a minor thigh strain.

However, the former world number one still plans to continue in the doubles alongside partner Joe Salisbury.

While there were no medals for Team GB in the pool, defending 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty reached the men's final with the fastest time of 57.63.

He remains on course to become the first Brit to retain an Olympic swimming title and will be joined in Monday's final by James Wilby, who was third-fastest in his semi-final.

Teammate Max Litchfield narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the men's 400m individual medley final for the second Games in a row, while Aimee Willmott placed seventh in the women's event.

Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson set a British record of 3:33.96 in the 4x100m freestyle relay final, but that was only good enough for fifth.

Elsewhere, the defence of the women's hockey title got off to a stuttering start with a 2-1 defeat to Germany, while there was a 5-3 defeat to Italy in the 1/8 elimination round of the women's archery.

However, despite Jones' shock taekwondo defeat, Bradly Sinden raised spirits in the sport with a 53-8 rout of Tom Burns in his -68kg quarter-final.

But back in the pool, Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance failed in their bid to get a diving medal in the synchronized 3m springboard event.

For Australia, world number one Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock first-round defeat in the women's singles tennis.

What's coming up for Team GB in the Tokyo Olympics?

Sinden will continue his bid for gold while Jones could still be in with a chance of a medal if Alizadeh reaches the final.

Meanwhile, Lizzie Deignan and Anna Shackley are also in action in the women's cycling road race.

But attention will quickly turn to American gymnastics star Simone Biles who is in action on Sunday morning.

Tokyo 2020 Covid watch and weather watch

Another high-profile competitor ruled out of the Games on Sunday was USA Golf's world number six Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling to Japan.

He has now been replaced in the team by Patrick Reed.

Meanwhile, the rowing has been further disrupted by the threat of adverse weather in Tokyo.

Much of the action had already been pushed back due to the threat of a storm, and it has now been announced the events have been moved again to Wednesday and Thursday.