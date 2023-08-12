Tom Brady surprises Birmingham City fans as NFL legend shows up at local boozer before first game of the season

12 August 2023, 16:09 | Updated: 12 August 2023, 16:43

Tom Brady is a minority owner of Birmingham City
Tom Brady is a minority owner of Birmingham City. Picture: social media/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

NFL legend Tom Brady has surprised Birmingham City fans by showing up at a local boozer before the club's first home game of the season.

Brady recently announced he has invested in the Championship club, vowing to bring back success to the Midlands.

While the NFL legend is just a minority owner of Blues, he has already taken up a fan-facing role, engaging with fans on social media and now in person.

Footage shows Brady speaking with fans at The Roost in Small Heath, a pub regularly frequented by Birmingham fans before games.

They have been taking on Leeds United in their second league game of the season - and Brady's first in-person visit since he announced he had invested in the club.

The retired American football star, who has won the Super Bowl seven times, has a relationship with the club's new owners, Shelby Companies LTD, who completed their takeover of the club in July.

Brady admitted he had "a lot to learn" about English football when he announced his stake in Birmingham City, but said he "likes an underdog".

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City football club" Brady told fans after the announcement.

"And maybe you're asking, 'what do you know about English football, Tom?' Well, let's just say, I've got a lot to learn," he said.

"But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching."

Read More: NFL legend Tom Brady vows to bring success back to Birmingham City as he becomes minority owner

Read More: Mattel on the hunt for ‘Chief UNO player’ in new role offering £13,926 for four weeks of work in New York

Brady continued: "I know that the team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog.

"The road has been long for Birmingham. But these fans have never stopped believing. We've got a song that says no matter what, 'keep right on until the end of the road', and I'll be on that road with you.

"I'll see you at St Andrew's soon. It's time to get to work."

Tom Brady
Tom Brady. Picture: Alamy

Excited Birmingham City fans could not believe the news, including life-long fan Harry Tomlinson, who told LBC he never would have imagined a name like Brady joining the club six months ago.

"As a club and more specifically as a fanbase, we’ve suffered more than most for the last 10 years or so," Mr Tomlinson told LBC.

"The rapid transformation we’re seeing already after SCL’s investment has a lot of us in a state of shock and seeing someone like Brady join the project isn’t something I’d have ever been able to imagine, even six months ago.

"It’ll take time, due to to the utter incompetence and mismanagement of the previous owners, but I firmly believe the foundations are being put in place for Birmingham City’s long-term stability and success."

Tom Brady said he will bring success back to Birmingham City
Tom Brady said he will bring success back to Birmingham City. Picture: Getty

Chairman Tom Wagner added: "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

"As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.

"A commitment to Blues fans was made on May 8, 2023, to add experts from the world of sport and football to the team, putting in place the building blocks for future success.

"With Garry Cook as CEO, Hope Powell as women's technical director and now Tom Brady we are off to a fast start. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

South-east England will be hotter than LA next week, the Met Office says

Exact date it will hit 32C as Met Office predicts UK will be hotter than LA next week

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time

Record-breaking K2 feat dogged by claims climbers left porter to die

An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

'We don't want people to think we leave a mess': Locals tidy and guard rubble left after Crooked House pub bulldozed

A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires death toll rises as survivors return to devastated communities

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup

England into the semi-finals of women's World Cup after 2-1 victory over Colombia

The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen

China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death

'Kind and gentle' special needs school driver, 74, stabbed to death while walking dog, as woman, 32, charged with murder

A demo in the South Korean capital

Rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release nuclear wastewater into sea

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel

Six people dead after migrant boat sinks in English Channel, with 50 saved in night-time rescue effort

Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street

Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

Ruins are searched

New blaze prompts evacuations on Maui following wildfire that killed dozens

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich, ending record-breaking Tottenham career

Kolbassia Haoussou hit out at the conditions on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

Antiquities

More than 200 antiquities seized in US returned to Italy

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii fire death toll reaches 80 in the US state's deadliest natural disaster

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian police claim Bolsonaro benefited from sale of luxury jewellery gifts

Colombia Detention

Father of two of the four children lost for 40 days in Amazon jungle arrested

Kayley Myers was accused of killing her boyfriend in Turkey

British tourist accused of shoving her boyfriend to his death in drunk Turkey holiday row freed after 16 months
China Flooding

Mudslide kills at least two in China as Khanun strikes north-east

Jeremy Hunt's brother Charlie has died of cancer

Jeremy Hunt's brother dies of rare form of cancer aged 53

Hawaii Fires

Survivors of Maui’s wildfires return home to ruins as death toll rises to 67

The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products.

Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?
It is understood the migrants have been relocated to hotels.

Tory ministers hit out at ‘incompetent’ Home Office as Legionella bacteria to put barge out of action for weeks
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden

US attorney general appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit