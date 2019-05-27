Tommy Robinson Fails To Get Elected To European Parliament

Tommy Robinson goes through security at the count. Picture: PA

Tommy Robinson refused to stay to hear the results of the European Election after failing to get elected as an MEP.

The far-right candidate lost his deposit as he secured just 2.2% of the vote in the North-West region.

As he stormed out of the count, Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, told the media that the establishment had "arranged and organised" his social media ban to stop him winning.

He said: “Trump won his campaign on social media. Brexit was won on social media. I'm banned from social media.

"So my ability to fight a fair campaign is gone, orchestrated and organised by the government. I feel like I have been fighting with my hands tied behind my back.

"I think on my Facebook page, 59 million watched my videos in four weeks... if I still had that ability now I would have walked this election."

A spokesperson for Stand Up To Racism said: "We’ve pushed the far right back and we’re very pleased with the results. I’d like to thank the hundreds of activists that came out across the North West to make this happen."

The Brexit Party dominated in the North West, securing 31.2% of the votes and taking three seats.

They are led in the region by Claire Fox, a former member of the Communist Party.