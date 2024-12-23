Top prosecutor slams police inaction on 'butcher' surgeon probe

23 December 2024, 07:02

Jules Rose, with other campaigners, seeking justice for the harm they say Prof Eljamel caused them.
Jules Rose, with other campaigners, seeking justice for the harm they say Prof Eljamel caused them. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scotland’s police force has been slammed by the top prosecution officer for its seven year investigation into “butcher brain surgeon” Professor Sam Eljamel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former surgeon is accused of botching hundreds of brain and back operations while he worked at Dundee’s Ninewells hospital, leaving many people injured and disabled.

So far no charges have been brought by Police Scotland, despite the length of the investigation, and now in a letter seen by LBC, Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain has said the force is not progressing the investigation properly.

She’s told campaigners who are seeking justice after being left damaged by Prof Eljamel, she’s unhappy at the way Police Scotland has handled the investigation known as Operation Stringent.

In her letter she says that despite the complexities of the case “on any view this investigation has simply not progressed as it should have.”

She also says she has “been concerned for some time about the progress being made in investigating this matter" and had met with police in September 2023, to emphasise her concerns.

Campaigner Jules Rose told LBC that she hopes the letter will be a wake up call for Police Scotland.

“I would now hope that the Chief Constable would place the utmost priority on Operation Stringent and finally agree to a meeting, which I've been requesting for significant months now, but I'm still met with radio silence.," she said.

“Also the focus should not just be on Eljamel. It's much bigger than that. Police Scotland should be looking at anybody who enabled or covered up the surgeon to commit the butchery that he did.

"We feel that Police Scotland is now playing catch up on the years of inaction - to have one senior investigation officer on the case for five years is just not good enough, and I have received no explanation as to why that was the case.”

She added: “We feel as complainers that they've never believed us from the outset. As victims, we feel ignored and the investigation’s been moving like molasses.”

Prof Eljamel left hundreds of people with injuries and was ultimately suspended from NHS Tayside before fleeing to Libya.

A public inquiry has now been agreed by the Scottish Government into the scandal - but the campaigners reported the issue to the police seven years ago.

Recently they wrote to Dorothy Bain laying out their concerns about the time the police inquiry was taking. Jules Rose says she was pleasantly surprised by the Lord Advocate’s response.

"It's good that she has acknowledged the failings in this investigation. For example, officers are abstracted to other investigations. We've got no committed team on Operation Stringent. It took years for them to obtain a specialist neurosurgeon to give his independent clinical opinion, which, as we can gather, is a one size fits all for the vast range of surgeries that patients have endured.

“I've got serious concerns that Police Scotland have been and still are cutting corners, which I've expressed and I'm still waiting on a reply. But it's welcoming that the Lord Advocate recognizes the concerns of not only us, the harmed patients, but of the wider public. She says 'on any view, this investigation has simply not progressed as it should have'. We are of the opinion that this investigation is far too big for Police Scotland.”

She added: “She also said this is a unique case in Scottish legal history. In October Police Scotland also told me during a meeting that this is the biggest police investigation into a medical scandal in Police Scotland's history. This is what we have been saying and campaigning for for years.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson told LBC that the investigation was “complex and protracted” but is “being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.”

They also said that so far that two advice and guidance reports have been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service but that extensive enquiries remain ongoing.

The campaigners want charges to be brought so that the Foreign Office could look at extraditing Prof Eljamel back from Libya.

Jules Rose also said it was “positive” she had been invited to meet with the Lord Advocate next month. “But we're now heading into our seventh year of this investigation. It's still ongoing, and no one has been charged, and meanwhile, Eljamel is abroad, practising and operating on innocent people.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson (left) at the opening of his new pub, The Farmer's Dog, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire

Jeremy Clarkson says pub is 'total disaster', as he reveals over 100 thefts in one day and claims he's 'losing a fortune'
UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Man accused of UnitedHealthcare chief executive’s death to face New York court

Breaking
GDP failed to grow at all in the third quarter of 2024

UK economy flatlines, as business leaders warn of 'worst of all worlds' after Labour Budget

The RFDEW

UK unveils 'game-changing' drone-killer radio wave weapon that costs just 10p per shot

£2 million was lost to fraudsters over the Christmas period last year

'Tis the season to be wary: Christmas fraud warning as nearly £2 million lost to scammers over last festive period

Police takes security measures at the scene where a woman died after being lit on fire by a man aboard an MTA subway train as she slept at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station

Horror as woman burns to death after being set on fire in New York subway, with man arrested for 'depraved' attack

APTOPIX Brazil Santa Claus Amazon

Santa braves sticky heat of Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

Subway Burning

New York City police make arrest after grim death of woman lit on fire on subway

The Government could face a vote on denying WASPI compensation.

Government facing Commons vote amid WASPI women 'betrayal'

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions.

Christmas dementia alarm issued by NHS after spike in diagnoses across 2024

The UK economy is 'headed for the worst of all worlds', business leaders have warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves after her Budget.

UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Donald Trump has suggested he may try to regain control on the Panama Canal after describing the deal to sell the passage to Panama as 'foolish'.

Trump suggests he wants to regain control of Panama Canal when he assumes the Presidency

Reform UK has multiple billionaires ready to donate to the party, treasurer Nick Candy has said as rumour swirl over a potential £100 million influx from Elon Musk.

'Multiple billionaires' want to donate to Reform UK, party treasurer says amid Musk rumours

A plane crash at Belfast City Airport has caused massive delays after gale-force winds forced the Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing.

Plane crash at Belfast Airport amid gale-force winds causes travel chaos

Police carry out an investigation by houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil

10 killed as small plane crashes in Brazilian town popular with tourists

President-elect Donald Trump has poked fun at Democrat attacks on his ally and major donor Elon Musk's influence over his incoming administration.

Trump jokes about Elon Musk becoming President after Democrats took aim at Tesla founder's influence

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sun shines on to Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort, Winter Park, Colorado

174 skiers and snowboarders rescued after ski lift in Colorado cracks

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona

Trump threatens to try to take back Panama Canal

A woman has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button after the youngster was found dead in Essex last Sunday.

Woman, 35, charged with murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button in Essex

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in a scene from Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic 3 speeds past Mufasa: The Lion King at box office

People admire the 18th century Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most famous landmarks, as it reopens to the public after undergoing maintenance

Rome’s Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work

A couple embrace in front of a sea of flowers outside a church

What is known about the German Christmas market attack and its impact

King Charles has stripped chocolate giant Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, and it's thought his new health-conscious diet could have spurred the decision

King Charles strips UK brands of royal warrant - including Cadbury and Marmite

The Corridoio Vasariano or Vasari Corridor in Florence, central Italy

Secret Florence passage that Medici family used to move safely reopens to public

Blake Lively and Coleen Hoover at the It Ends With Us film premiere

Blake Lively supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover after accusing co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment
Debris on the ground after helicopter crash, with people looking on

Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities
Prince Andrew with suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News