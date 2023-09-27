Tributes paid to Cuban student hit and killed by van on first day at university in Liverpool

Juan Pablo Hernandez Lima died after being hit in the city centre. Picture: Handout/LBC

By Chris Chambers

A teenager who was hit by a van and killed on his first day at university in Liverpool has been named as 18-year-old Juan Pablo Hernandez Lima from Cuba.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He had moved to Merseyside to study Urban Planning at the University of Liverpool but was knocked down and killed while crossing the road at Hatton Garden in the city centre on Monday 18 September.

In a tribute, his family said: “Our son Juan Pablo Hernández Lima, died in a road traffic collision on September 18.

“He was only 18 years old and it was his first day at the University of Liverpool, where he was about to study urban planning.

“Juan was born in Cuba, but also had Mexican and American nationality. He felt like a citizen of the world. Furthermore, he loved the UK. He will be sadly missed by all his family.”

Read more: Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon after teenage boy 'tried to give her flowers' on bus

Read more: Bride and groom among 100 killed during 'first dance' at Iraqi wedding after 'fireworks set off inside hall'

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer for the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said, “My thoughts and those of my team remain with Juan’s family at this very sad time.

“I have met with his mother and father following their arrival in the UK from Mexico and they continue to be supported by specially trained Police Officers.

“They are grateful for the help of the local community, here in Liverpool, those who helped at the roadside and for the work of the emergency services.

“An investigation is ongoing and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time, to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000898687.