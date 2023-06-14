Taken too soon: Tributes pour in for star students, 19, stabbed to death in knife and van rampage

Two of the victims have been named as university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for 'star' students Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber, who were stabbed to death in a random attack in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Grace and Barnaby, both 19, were on their way home from a night out at around 4am on Tuesday morning when they were killed.

Another man, in his 50s, also died in the attack. Three more were injured, with one still in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Barnaby Webber. Picture: social media

Tributes have been pouring in for the two University of Nottingham students, with Grace described as an up-and-coming hockey star.

She is believed to have risen through the ranks at London's Southgate Hockey club, while Barnaby was played at Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton, as well as the university cricket club.

Barnaby's cricket club said: "Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.

"Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.

"'Webbs' joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time.

"Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on."

Read More: Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

Barnaby's grandfather Phil Robson confirmed he had been involved this afternoon, according to the Sun.

"It’s tragic. We can’t say anything at the moment. Everyone knows the family locally," he said.

Meanwhile, one of Grace's friends told The Sun that she was "grieving".

Grace Kumar was an up-and-coming hockey star. Picture: social media

In an update given on Tuesday evening, Nottinghamshire Police said that they believe the suspect behind the attack stole a van from another victim before driving at members of the public at random.

Speaking outside the city's police station, Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

"We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries"

Nottingham major incident: Full police statement

She continued: "The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

"At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man's vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack."

Read More: Anti-terror cops swarm Nottingham after two people stabbed to death and three more mowed down with van

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident'

Flowers and candles lie at the altar after being placed by friends of the deceased during a vigil at St Peter’s Church. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday evening, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the three people who lost their lives in the random attack, including Grace and Barnaby.

Residents gathered inside St Peter's Church in the city centre to pay their respects, say prayers and light candles in memory of the victims.

Paul Williams, the Bishop of Nottingham and Southwell, described today as a "very difficult day" for the area.

"It’s a truly horrendous, tragic incident and my heart, my thoughts and my prayers go out to those who are directly affected," he said.

"The city will share the shock and the dismay of what’s happened."

Read More: 'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

It came after Nottingham University confirmed two of their students were victims.

A spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

"We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community."

Read More: Three killed and others injured after van tries to run people over in Nottingham as man arrested for murder

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also expressed shock at the attack.

She said: "First of all, I want to say how shocked and saddened I am that three people have lost their lives earlier today in Nottingham and that further individuals have been injured in this tragic incident.

"My thoughts first and foremost are with all of those who have been involved, their friends, their families and their communities.

"I want to thank the emergency services for their rapid response. They're working around the clock to keep people safe and we're incredibly grateful for their efforts."

Barnaby was on the way home from a night out with a female student. Picture: Facebook

Earlier in the day, a student told the Daily Telegraph: "They just got unlucky. They were five minutes from home and got stabbed by a random guy."

A witness said he saw a young man and woman get stabbed in Ilkeston Road, west of the city centre, at about 4am, before the attacker calmly walked off.

The witness, who did not give his name, said: "Being a hot night, I had the window open and I just heard some awful, blood-curdling screams.

"It's often quite busy with people coming back from town and you get the usual boyfriend-girlfriend arguments, so I thought it was something like that."

When he looked out of his window, he saw a "black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people".

"She was screaming 'Help!' I just wish I'd shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant," he told the BBC.

"I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing - four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road."

Armed police have been seen carrying out a raid on a property on Ilkeston Road, where the first two victims were found dead in the street. Two women were seen being led into a police van by counter-terror police.

Mohammed Qasim and Nisar Ahmed, who work at Xclusive Hair Studio next door to a property on Ilkeston Road where uniformed officers are stood outside, said the property had been raided last year.

Mr Qasim said they were in the shop when the property was raided.

"The for sale sign has been up for about two-three months.

"We haven't seen anyone since," he said.

Another witness Joshua Fenner, told LBC: “I woke up about 5.30am and I heard shouting outside. We get stuff like that all the time.

“Outside my window I see a police car and a policeman running towards what seems to be a white van still parked at the end of our road.

“The policeman was shouting 'get out of the car.'"

The van was stopped and a man detained by police. Picture: Alamy

How the attacks unfolded

4am - Male attacker stabs a young man and a young woman on Ilkeston Road. Police later found two people dead.

5.10am - Man found dead on Magdala road after reports of 'screaming'. A resident believes what he heard was the sound of the body being discovered.

5.30am - Man in a white van - believed to have been stolen from victim - hits people at around 5.30am on Milton Street near the Theatre Royal.

5.40am - Witness Kane Brady wakes up to 'gunshots' and sees a person tasered, dragged out of a van and arrested.

Student in Nottingham recounts what he saw amid serious incident

Armed police swept on Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

Police described the incident as horrific. Picture: Alamy

The deaths have shocked the city, which woke up to swathes of the centre shut down due to the police cordons.

A resident in Ilkeston Road said he was was asked for CCTV footage by a policewoman "banging on my door" about 5am.

The man, who called himself Wayne, said he had not seen anything.

Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was "an horrific and tragic incident" and the deaths are all thought to be linked.

Rishi Sunak said he was being kept updated and called it a "shocking incident".

The city's three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said Nottingham had been "devastated" by the deaths.