'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

The suspect in a triple murder in Bushey remains in a London hospital receiving treatment. Picture: Social media/Hertfordshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

The suspect in a triple crossbow killing remains in serious condition in hospital - after police recovered a weapon.

Kyle Clifford was found in a cemetery in Enfield by officers on Wednesday and taken to a major trauma centre.

He was wanted in connection with the deaths of racing commentator John Hunt's wife, Carol, and their daughters Hannah and Louise.

Clifford remains in serious condition and is yet to speak with officers, Hertfordshire Police said.

A crossbow has also been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

"We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family.

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our enquiries.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.

“We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation.

“Local officers will remain in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Victim Louise Hunt, 25, is the ex-girlfriend of crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford. Picture: Facebook

It comes after a vigil was held for the victims at St James’ Church in Bushey on Thursday.

On an altar inside the church, three candles burned beside a vase containing three large red roses, in tribute to the victims.

Father David Stevenson said the killings have brought the community together as “one big family”.

Colleagues of victim Hannah Hunt, 28, paid tribute to the “fantastic therapist”.

In a post on Facebook, The Anti-Ageing Clinic based in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said it was with “deep regret and sadness” that they learned of the “horrific murder on Tuesday night of our skin therapist Hannah”.

“She was a fantastic therapist and clients loved her,” the tribute continued.

“We send our condolences and prayers to her Dad, sister and family.

“She was very much a part of our team. Please bear with us at this terrible time.”

Colleagues of racing commentator Mr Hunt have also said they are "heartbroken".