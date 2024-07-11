'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

11 July 2024, 15:36 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 16:08

The suspect in a triple murder in Bushey remains in a London hospital receiving treatment.
The suspect in a triple murder in Bushey remains in a London hospital receiving treatment. Picture: Social media/Hertfordshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

The suspect in a triple crossbow killing remains in serious condition in hospital - after police recovered a weapon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kyle Clifford was found in a cemetery in Enfield by officers on Wednesday and taken to a major trauma centre.

He was wanted in connection with the deaths of racing commentator John Hunt's wife, Carol, and their daughters Hannah and Louise.

Clifford remains in serious condition and is yet to speak with officers, Hertfordshire Police said.

A crossbow has also been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries.

Read more: ‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded

Read more: Tears for crossbow victims: emotional church-goers weep after racing commentator's wife and daughters killed

'Crossbow killer’ Kyle Clifford has been caught by police after ‘triple murder’

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

"We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family. 

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our enquiries.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.

“We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation.

“Local officers will remain in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Victim Louise Hunt, 25, is the ex-girlfriend of crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford
Victim Louise Hunt, 25, is the ex-girlfriend of crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford. Picture: Facebook

It comes after a vigil was held for the victims at St James’ Church in Bushey on Thursday.

On an altar inside the church, three candles burned beside a vase containing three large red roses, in tribute to the victims.

Father David Stevenson said the killings have brought the community together as “one big family”.

Colleagues of victim Hannah Hunt, 28, paid tribute to the “fantastic therapist”.

In a post on Facebook, The Anti-Ageing Clinic based in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said it was with “deep regret and sadness” that they learned of the “horrific murder on Tuesday night of our skin therapist Hannah”.

“She was a fantastic therapist and clients loved her,” the tribute continued.

“We send our condolences and prayers to her Dad, sister and family.

“She was very much a part of our team. Please bear with us at this terrible time.”

Colleagues of racing commentator Mr Hunt have also said they are "heartbroken".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
US President Joe Biden and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House

Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism President isn't fit to run for second term

Shelley Duvall; Right: The Shining (1980), directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes

Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media

Boyfriend of crossbow attack victim ‘devastated’ by her death as friend brands killings 'a thing of nightmares'

Exclusive
Giles Malone speaks to LBC (left) at Clifton Suspension bridge (right) as police release image of suspect (inset)

'What's in them? Bodies?' Passerby joked about suitcases filled with human remains police release image of suspect

A teenager has been found guilty of murder after shaking his partner's four-month-old baby to death.

Teen found guilty of murder of ex-partner's four-month-old who suffered 'catastrophic' brain injuries

Veronika Mike set up a GoFundMe for her and her boyfriend

Outpouring of support for couple fined £1,200 for clearing up rubbish outside their house

A police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

Manhunt after two suitcases filled with human remains found at Clifton Suspension Bridge

Sir Keir Starmer said 'we must mark it in some way'

'We must mark it in some way': Keir Starmer reacts to calls for Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2024 final

Tearful scenes in church as a vigil is held for the victims of the crossbow attack

Tears for crossbow victims: emotional church-goers weep after racing commentator's wife and daughters killed

Images on social media show the cathedral on fire

Famous French cathedral erupts into flames as onlookers share videos of smoke billowing into the sky

Tony Foulds had his tools stolen from the site

War memorial caretaker has tools stolen, sparking outpouring of support, as Dan Walker steps in to help

England fans sung Gareth Southgate's iconic song to the police officer.

Moment Gareth Southgate doppelganger police officer is serenaded by England fans

England fans watching the semi final last night

'Spare us any late drama in Euro 2024 final': King asks England team as fans wonder 'Could it really be coming home?'

England fans go wild as the Three Lions beat the Netherlands In the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals

Where to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Tori Towey has spoken out after being freed

Air stewardess breaks silence after being freed from arrest for 'attempted suicide' in Dubai following home attack

Yvette Cooper is considering tightening up crossbow ownership laws, security minister Dan Jarvis said

Home Secretary considering tougher crossbow laws after Bushey triple-killing, security minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Jay Slater 'still in Tenerife ravine' says TikTok sleuth who claims there is 'no way' search was done properly
Crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon

‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded
Fans of the original Ford Capri are not sure about the new model.

Ford unveils new model of legendary Capri to mixed reactions from fans of beloved original

Water prices are set to go up

Average water bill to go up £94 over five years - see how much more you are set to pay

The UK economy grew slightly in May

Economy returns to slight growth in May after flatlining in April, official figures show

Inmates being released from prison early pose a risk to the public, a watchdog has warned

'Crisis point' prison conditions mean inmates released early ‘pose risk’ to public, watchdog warns
Benji Gregory has died aged 46

Tragedy as former child star of sitcom ALF dies of heatstroke after falling asleep in car aged 46
Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have been criticised by colleagues for their "fixation" on trans issues

Tory leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman slammed by colleagues for trans 'fixation'
Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded
Starmer pledged aid to Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

Britain will spend £3 billion a year helping defend Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ to defeat Russia, Starmer pledges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit