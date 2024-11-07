Which musical artists could perform at Trump's inauguration in January 2025?

7 November 2024, 23:56

Donald Trump was inaugurated for the first time in January 2017
Donald Trump was inaugurated for the first time in January 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Four years ago Joe Biden had support from a host of famous faces and top musical acts at his inauguration - but Donald Trump's swearing in might be a little different.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lady Gaga sang the US national anthem, Jennifer Lopez sang two patriotic American songs, and famous country singer Garth Crooks also performed in January 2021.

Later that night, a special TV programme hosted by Tom Hanks saw acts like Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake perform, among many others.

If Kamala Harris had won, she could probably also have counted on support from famous pop stars.

Singers like Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, and rappers Eminem and Cardi B all performed at her rallies or endorsed her ahead of the election.

Read more: Trump says US 'has no choice but to deport illegal immigrants' en masse, as he starts to build top team

Read more: Putin congratulates Trump on election victory as Ukrainian MP warns against 'illusion' of peace negotiations

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem for the Inauguration of Joe Biden
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem for the Inauguration of Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

This was an echo of the failed 2016 campaign run by Hillary Clinton, which also featured strong support from celebrity backers, including Madonna.

Trump's campaign would say that the vocal Democrat support from celebrities in both 2016 and 2024 was futile, as he won both times.

Trump's 2016 victory was a surprise to many, and his team is said to have asked several famous singers and musical acts to perform without success.

These reportedly include Elton John, Celine Dion, Kiss and Garth Brooks.

Elton John declined to perform at Trump's first inauguration
Elton John declined to perform at Trump's first inauguration. Picture: Alamy

Some of these reports were disputed by the Trump team.

Acts who did perform at an event the night before Trump's inauguration in January 2017 include The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, country singer Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down.

Others who performed were country musician Lee Greenwood, who sang God Bless The USA, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys.

Actor Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of Mr Trump, also spoke at the concert.

On the day itself, Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

3 Doors Down performs during The 58th Presidential Inauguration Welcome Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC
3 Doors Down performs during The 58th Presidential Inauguration Welcome Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

Keith died of stomach cancer earlier this year, but in theory the others could all reprise their performances at Mr Trump's second inauguration on January 20 next year.

Singer Kid Rock is another famous musical artist who has been vocally supportive of Mr Trump - so it wouldn't be a total surprise to see him at the inauguration either.

Another wildcard pick would be Kanye West. The two met in the Oval Office in 2018, and Kanye has worn a MAGA hat in the past.

Asked earlier this year if he would be voting for the Republican later in the year, he said: "Yeah, of course. It’s Trump all day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support homeless veterans ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Donald Trump has said he has no choice but to launch mass deportations

Trump says US 'has no choice but to deport illegal immigrants' en masse, as he starts to build top team

Prince William said the past year has been 'brutal'

Prince William says past year has been 'probably the hardest in his life' after Charles and Kate's cancer diagnoses

Ian Botham was saved from the crocodile by his former rival Merv Hughes

Ian Botham saved from crocodiles by former Australian cricket rival after falling into remote river

Sara Sharif was found dead

Sara Sharif’s ‘evil’ stepmum tied her up with packaging tape, father tells court

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people charged in connection with death of One Direction star Liam Payne after he fell from hotel balcony

Mohammed Aslam and Mohammed Nazir have been jailed for their involvement in the 'hitwoman in a hijab' plot

Father and son jailed after hiring 'hitwoman in a hijab' for botched revenge killing in Birmingham

Kira Rudyk has warned against Trump's 'illusion' of negotiating with Putin over Ukraine

Putin congratulates 'brave' Trump on election victory as Ukrainian MP warns against 'illusion' of peace negotiations

Women are swearing off men following Donald Trump's election win.

American women are swearing off sex with men after Donald Trump's election victory

The HS2 chairman has defended the £100m cost of a bat shed

HS2 facing backlash after cost of 'bat shed' exceeds £100m

Exclusive
Andrew Bailey has warned against the fragmentation of the global economy

'Tariffs can fracture the global economy': Bank of England governor warns against trade barriers after Trump win

Two women were arrested after locking themselves to the Scottish Parliament in a climate protest

Climate activists arrested after locking on to Scottish Parliament

Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant

Gary Neville's restaurant forced into liquidation with £1m debts

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since the election

Biden pledges 'peaceful transition of power' as he promises to work with Trump in last days of administration

Dylan Willis who has been freed by the Court of Appeal

Teenager jailed after unrest to be released as court of appeal alters sentence

The 'disgusting' balls shut down beaches in Sydney

Revealed: Mysterious origin of 'disgusting' black balls that washed up on Sydney beaches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kanya Ntuli absconded from Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford on Friday

Urgent appeal to find man who absconded from mental health facility in East London

Kamala Harris was accused of faking a phone call with a supporter.

The truth behind Kamala Harris' election day phone call with supporter after allegations went viral on social media
In the family picture, the father-and-son duo had their arms around each other.

Tape That: How tall really is Gary Barlow's son after family picture sweeps social media

Patrick Harvie has berated John Swinney for congratulating Donald Trump

John Swinney savaged for congratulating Donald Trump

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
The YouTuber died after crashing his BMW in New York

YouTuber 1Stockf30 dies aged 25 after crashing BMW in New York street race

Sara Sharif was found dead

Father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif calls stepmum 'evil and psycho' - as he casts blame on 'crazy' wife
The "tragic" incident happened in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh

Elderly man decapitated after being 'struck by bus' in Edinburgh city centre named

Dame Karen Pierce won't have her term in the United States extended, LBC understands.

Britain's ambassador to the US won't have her term extended in wake of historic Donald Trump election victory
Twenty man have been jailed for a combined 219 years.

Grooming gang of 20 men jailed for 219 years after sex attacks on girls as young as 12 in West Yorkshire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News