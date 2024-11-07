Which musical artists could perform at Trump's inauguration in January 2025?

Donald Trump was inaugurated for the first time in January 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Four years ago Joe Biden had support from a host of famous faces and top musical acts at his inauguration - but Donald Trump's swearing in might be a little different.

Lady Gaga sang the US national anthem, Jennifer Lopez sang two patriotic American songs, and famous country singer Garth Crooks also performed in January 2021.

Later that night, a special TV programme hosted by Tom Hanks saw acts like Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake perform, among many others.

If Kamala Harris had won, she could probably also have counted on support from famous pop stars.

Singers like Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, and rappers Eminem and Cardi B all performed at her rallies or endorsed her ahead of the election.

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem for the Inauguration of Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

This was an echo of the failed 2016 campaign run by Hillary Clinton, which also featured strong support from celebrity backers, including Madonna.

Trump's campaign would say that the vocal Democrat support from celebrities in both 2016 and 2024 was futile, as he won both times.

Trump's 2016 victory was a surprise to many, and his team is said to have asked several famous singers and musical acts to perform without success.

These reportedly include Elton John, Celine Dion, Kiss and Garth Brooks.

Elton John declined to perform at Trump's first inauguration. Picture: Alamy

Some of these reports were disputed by the Trump team.

Acts who did perform at an event the night before Trump's inauguration in January 2017 include The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, country singer Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down.

Others who performed were country musician Lee Greenwood, who sang God Bless The USA, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys.

Actor Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of Mr Trump, also spoke at the concert.

On the day itself, Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

3 Doors Down performs during The 58th Presidential Inauguration Welcome Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

Keith died of stomach cancer earlier this year, but in theory the others could all reprise their performances at Mr Trump's second inauguration on January 20 next year.

Singer Kid Rock is another famous musical artist who has been vocally supportive of Mr Trump - so it wouldn't be a total surprise to see him at the inauguration either.

Another wildcard pick would be Kanye West. The two met in the Oval Office in 2018, and Kanye has worn a MAGA hat in the past.

Asked earlier this year if he would be voting for the Republican later in the year, he said: "Yeah, of course. It’s Trump all day."