Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

1 October 2022, 23:18 | Updated: 1 October 2022, 23:33

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan
Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Liz Truss has insisted her growth plan will succeed while Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for "economic sanity".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister declared that only her plan to transform Britain into a low tax, high growth economy would reverse the "current trajectory of managed decline".

The government previously announced billions of pounds of tax cuts as part of its mini-budget, causing the pound to slump, and forcing the Bank of England to step in to calm financial markets.

But Ms Truss said "tough decisions" needed to be made to get the country back on track, insisting that the public is more concerned with jobs and education than "what the polls were last year".

It came as the PM unveiled fresh plans to cut red tape for small businesses.

However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's "disastrous ideology" would inflict pain on the whole country.

Read more: Truss admits mini budget caused 'disruption' but says Government is 'on your side'

Read more: Truss fails to guarantee Brits' pensions are safe after Bank of England steps in to stop risk of funds collapsing

In her first paper interview since becoming Prime Minister, Ms Truss defended the major tax cuts, saying she wants to "bring people with me on this journey".

"Change is always something that people might find worrying," Ms Truss told the Telegraph.

"But what I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn't an option."

She went on to say the major tax cuts were part of a "reset" to drive growth.

"That’s what people need to look at, they need to look at the fundamentals of what we’re doing and the way the British economy does need to change," she said.

"We cannot continue on the current trajectory of managed decline... We must take a new direction."

Ms Truss' comments come ahead of the Tory party conference, which is set to kick off in Birmingham on Sunday.

Read more: Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Ms Truss arriving in Birmingham for the Tory conference.
Ms Truss arriving in Birmingham for the Tory conference. Picture: Alamy

She was quick to dismiss talk of Mr Kwarteng being removed as Chancellor too.

"The Chancellor is doing an excellent job and we are working very closely together," she said.

"The decisions that have been taken are the right decisions that had to be taken in a hurry."

Kwasi Kwarteng has faced a backlash over the announcement.
Kwasi Kwarteng has faced a backlash over the announcement. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is urging Tory rebels alarmed by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget tax cuts to work with Labour to defeat them in the House of Commons.

"Neither the country nor Parliament has had any say on these measures. That is unacceptable," Sir Keir said in the same paper.

"The economy is not a laboratory experiment for the maddest scientists of the Conservative Party.

"Mortgages, pensions and family finances are not casino chips for a Government intoxicated by dogma.

"There are many decent Conservative MPs who know this. My message to them is that Labour will work with anyone to ensure some semblance of economic sanity is restored."

Sir Keir has called on Tories to join forces with Labour.
Sir Keir has called on Tories to join forces with Labour. Picture: Alamy

Taking aim at her critics, Ms Truss argued: "I think it’s a declinist mentality, the idea that Britain’s best days are behind us and that all this is about is managing the distribution between people, rather than growing the size of the pie.

"I believe we can grow the size of the pie. But we need to take the tough decisions to do that."

The recent sell-off of sterling prompted fears that millions of mortgage holders could face crippling rises in their repayments as the Bank moves to ratchet up interest rates to shore up the currency and put a lid on inflation.

The turmoil erupted after markets took fright at Mr Kwarteng's £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts - the biggest in 50 years - while committing billions to capping energy bills for the next two years.

The changes have seen Ms Truss' popularity rate plummet, with Opinium's latest survey finding more than half the public - 55% - disapproved of the job she is doing against just 18% approving - a net rating of minus 37.

Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55% disapproving against 15% approving - a net rating of minus 40 - down 30 points on a week ago.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today

Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet

Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Keith's brother is hoping for answers 'within hours'

No human remains found as police continue search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Meghan and Harry found the 2017 magazine cover 'racist,' it is claimed

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

At least 30 people have died in Hurricane Ian

At least 30 people dead after Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell

Online safety must not be an afterthought: Prince William’s plea following death of Molly Russell

Passengers are being told to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

Only 11 per cent of trains to run as four unions join forces for biggest rail strike this year

Liz Truss has admitted her mini-budget caused 'disruption'

Truss admits mini budget caused 'disruption' but says Government is 'on your side'

Kwasi Kwarteng has defended his mini budget despite turmoil in the markets

Kwarteng vows to curb spending but doubles down on mini budget despite days of market turmoil

A soldier who took part in the Queen's funeral procession has been fond dead at Hyde Park Barracks

'Lovely' soldier, 18, who walked with Queen's coffin during funeral procession found dead at London barracks

An activist who attached himself to the goalpost at an Everton match has been handed a six-week prison sentence.

Climate change activist who tied himself to goalpost at Premier League match given six-week prison sentence

Exclusive
Labour could join forces with a number of Tory MPs to change parts of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget

'Multiple' Tory MPs may join forces with Labour to bring down parts of mini budget, writes Lewis Goodall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coup leaders

Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

Barcelona demonstration

Catalans commemorate fifth anniversary of failed breakaway

Someone casts a ballot

Latvia’s centrists predicted to win national vote

Kashmir cinema

Cinema opens in Kashmiri city after 14 years – but few turn up

The gas leak

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ‘appears to have stopped leaking’

Hurricane Ian wreckage

Dozens dead as Hurricane Ian devastates parts of Florida and South Carolina

Russia Ukraine War

Russia withdraws troops after Ukrainian forces encircle key city

Giorgia Meloni

Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

Artillery craters are seen in the field

At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

Latvians mark their ballots at a polling station in Riga

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London