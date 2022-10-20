'Truss will still be PM on Monday,' minister insists after Tories night of chaos which left PM's position 'terminal'

20 October 2022, 08:41 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 10:00

Liz Truss will still be PM next week, Ms Trevelyan said.
Liz Truss will still be PM next week, Ms Trevelyan said. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Liz Truss will still be Prime Minister on Monday, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has insisted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Trevelyan defended the leader after chaos in Westminster continued to unfold on Wednesday evening, with claims there was bullying going on within the Tory party during a vote on fracking.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Trevelyan said: "I wasn't there to see these alleged scenes but I know that Mr Speaker will be looking very closely at that.

"It is never acceptable to try and direct a colleague like that if that indeed is what went on.

"We are respected as one of the great parliaments of the world because we have genuine freedom to vote as our conscience determines."

Labour MP Chris Bryant said after the incident that some MPs were "physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied" into casting his vote against the fracking motion.

He added that "utterly desperate" Tory MPs were "crying on my shoulder".

Chris Bryant shared an image of a crowded lobby
Chris Bryant shared an image of a crowded lobby. Picture: Social media

Despite the turmoil, when asked whether Ms Truss will still be PM on Monday, Ms Trevelyan insisted the answer was "yes", also suggesting she could still be in the position for the 2024 elections.

"We want to get 2024 - we have a big agenda to deliver and we want to make sure we provide the energy price guarantee," she said.

The Transport Secretary also insisted people should have confidence in the Conservatives because they are delivering an "important package of work" to provide "stability".

She added: "Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor, bringing in... a full package at the end of the month, so we want to give him the space to do that."

Read more: Chaos in the Commons: Tories hit by bullying row during crunch vote after Home Secretary Braverman quits

Read more: 'Hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics': Home Sec quits over security breach with swipe at PM

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said people should have confidence in the Conservatives
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said people should have confidence in the Conservatives. Picture: LBC

Other sitting Cabinet ministers are understood to have less hope for the leader, with one telling the Times last night: "It's terminal, the rancour in the parliamentary party is too much. She can't recover from this."

Graham Brady is set to meet the other officers of the 1922 Committee today amid rumours he is considering changing the rules to allow the party to remove MsTruss from power.

There is speculation that he has already received more than 54 letters calling for a confidence vote in the Prime Minister - the threshold for triggering one if Ms Truss was not in the 12 months' grace period for new leaders.

Truss during PMQs on Wednesday.
Truss during PMQs on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Tory MPs have said Ms Truss has 12 hours to save her job after Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, also quit over divided views on immigration earlier on Wednesday, replaced by Ms Trevelyan's predecessor Grant Shapps.

The exodus appeared to continue with speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy, Craig Whittaker, walked out after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.

Mr Whittaker is alleged to have shouted as he left the voting lobby: "I am f***ing furious and I don’t give a f*** anymore."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesters sprayed orange paint on the luxury store

Eco-activists blocks Knightsbridge and spray paints Harrods on 20th day of protests in London

Investigators are working to find out why the freight train came off the track

'Major disruption' warning as freight train carrying cement derails at Carlisle leaving track shut

Danny Masterson

Woman tells court actor Danny Masterson raped and choked her in 2003

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s utilities threatened by Russia in war’s new phase

Cardi B leaves court

Cardi B battles with lawyer in mixtape artwork case

The mother died after being hit by lightning on the beach in Croatia

Brit mum, 48, died after being struck by lightning on her ear during holiday in 'unusual and desperately sad' tragedy

A giraffe has trampled a one-year-old baby to death

Baby girl, 1, trampled to death by giraffe as mother left fighting for her life

A tractor drives down Queen street in central Auckland during a protest on climate change proposals to make New Zealand farmers pay for greenhouse gas emissions

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal documents were false, says judge

A plane has been detained at Stansted

Armed police storm plane and arrest three men on suspicion of bomb hoax at Stansted

The korma (left) and Boris Johnson (right)

Face of Boris Johnson spotted in chicken Korma by carer who sees it as 'premonition' of things to come

Police Sergeant Michael McGuirk and Police Constable Nikki Smith

Police officers given award for battling through a blaze to save vulnerable man who set fire to himself

Sexual Misconduct Paul Haggis

Woman breaks down while giving evidence in Danny Masterson rape trial

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump answers questions under oath in defamation case over alleged rape

Russia Putin

Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion with declaration of martial law

Paedophile Mark Thompson has been given permission to go on holiday

Paedophile who admitted assaulting two young girls allowed to go on holiday before sentencing

Latest News

See more Latest News

A plane has been detained at Stansted

Plane moved to 'secure area' of Stansted Airport as police rush to deal with 'security alert'
Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised unreservedly for swearing at Steve Baker

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy 'apologises unreservedly' for swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker
Bee Attack Deputies

US woman accused of assault for releasing swarm of bees at officers

TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Police arrest men on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Italy Politics

Italy’s incoming premier Meloni warns Berlusconi over pro-Putin remarks

Dave Ward of the CWU

'A mood of rebellion' brewing: Royal Mail, BT and Openreach staff to go on strike tomorrow in one of the year's biggest walkouts
In a nightmare day for the PM the Home Secretary quit, followed by the chief whip amid chaos over a vote on fracking

Chaos in the Commons: Tories hit by bullying row during crunch vote after Home Secretary Braverman quits
Liz Truss departs Downing Street for PMQs in London

'Liz Truss is on a narrow path which is getting narrower all the time' says Tory peer

Sexual Misconduct Paul Haggis

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis denies raping publicist, jurors told

Andrew Marr said the Tories could be on the brink of civil war

Andrew Marr: 'Lets try civil war', chaotic Tories decide, after Shapps replaces Braverman as Home Secretary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit