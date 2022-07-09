Twitter threatens to sue Elon Musk after he pulls out of $44bn takeover deal

9 July 2022, 08:27

Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover.
Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on a $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world's wealthiest person alleged that Twitter had failed to provide enough information about the number of fake and spam accounts on its platform.

In a letter sent to the Twitter board Mr Musk said he is terminating the acquisition.

He first agreed to buy the platform in April, promising to revive its "free speech" potential.

In a statement provided to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, representatives for Mr Musk said Twitter breached terms of an agreement and "appears to have made false and misleading representations".

His representatives also said Twitter had not provided data and information that the Tesla founder had requested - specifically about fake 'bot' accounts on the platform.

Read more: Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Read more: Elon Musk's trans child changes name and gender to be 'unrelated' to father

However, Twitter says it plans to sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.

Bret Taylor, Twitter’s chair, said the company was “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon” and planned "to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement".

"We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," he added.

The terms of the deal require Mr Musk to pay a $1bn (£830m) break-up fee if he does not complete the transaction.

As a result of Mr Musk's decision, shares of Twitter fell 7% in extended trading, well below the $54.20 that he had offered to pay for the company back in April.

The possible unravelling of the agreement is just the latest twist in a saga between the world's richest man and one of the most influential social media sites.

Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Mr Musk - who has more than 95 million followers - lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

Read more: Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts as he launches bid to become PM

Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover.
Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover. Picture: Alamy

Mr Musk's flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March when Twitter said he contacted members of its board - including co-founder Jack Dorsey - and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor.

Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had became the company's largest shareholder after acquiring a 9 per cent stake worth about three billion dollars.

At first, Twitter offered Mr Musk a seat on its board.

But six days later, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that Mr Musk will not be joining the board after all.

His bid to buy the company came together quickly after that.

As Twitter executives prepared for the deal to move forward, the company instituted a hiring freeze, halted discretionary spending and fired two top managers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has died aged 79.

Sopranos star Tony Sirico dies aged 79 as Hollywood remembers 'larger than life character'

A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts

Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog

Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final

Heartbreak for Britain's Cameron Norrie as he loses Wimbledon semi-final to Djokovic

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Sir Mark Rowley has been named new commissioner of the Met

Sir Mark Rowley appointed new Met Police Commissioner

Boris Johnson said he would resign in a speech to the nation yesterday

Boris Johnson is going - so what happens now?

Julia James and her murderer Callum Wheeler

Sex predator who murdered PCSO Julia James as she walked her dog jailed for life

Sir Keir Starmer will not be fined over 'Beergate'

'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

Shark spotted off the Welsh coast

Moment 12ft shark seen lurking in waist-deep water off Welsh beach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'
Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine
Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'
'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'
The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain
'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London