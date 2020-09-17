Twitter adds warning to 'potentially misleading' Donald Trump tweets

17 September 2020, 18:07 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 18:08

Twitter has added a warning label to one of US president Donald Trump's tweets
Twitter has added a warning label to one of US president Donald Trump's tweets. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Twitter has added a warning label to "potentially misleading" tweets by US President Donald Trump about postal voting and his main opponent in the upcoming elections.

The social media company said it wanted to "offer more context" to a tweet in which the president claims the November election result may "never be accurately determined" due to large numbers of postal - or 'mail-in' - votes this year.

It also slapped a "manipulated media" label on a campaign video which falsely shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holding up the song "F*** Tha Police" by hip hop group NWA to a microphone during a speech.

Read more: Donald Trump's Twitter: Every negative tweet about UK by the US president

In response to several tweets from Donald Trump about mail-in voting yesterday, the social media firm said: "We’ve added a label to [these tweets] for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the tweet.

It added: "Our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy specifically offers guidance on these claims, including that we will label misleading information or disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself."

President Trump lashed out at Twitter for adding the warnings and claims the company is unfairly promoting negative stories about him into its trending categories - something which has not been proven.

Twitter's new policy, introduced earlier this month, states that users cannot use the platform "for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes" and said it would "label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information".

It signals a change in how the social media company monitors its users and responds to the ever-increasing presence of fake claims and conspiracy theories online.

Read more: Coronavirus mythbusting: Correcting fake news about Covid-19

Other social media companies have been taking action to curb the spread of false information, including Facebook which has introduced greater transparency over its advertisers and sponsors of particular pages.

Critics of the firms claim that far too little has been done to combat the rising tide of misinformation and dubious tactics adopted by campaigners during election season.

In June, Facebook's head of global affairs and communications - former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg - warned that foreign meddling seen in the 2016 US election should not happen again and claims the company has introduced stringent new measures since.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

William Barr

US attorney general condemned for comparing lockdown to slavery
Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader ‘poisoned in his hotel room’

Traffic flows on Townline Road as a hazy sun sets in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Stunning sunsets and hazy skies seen thousands of miles away from US wildfires
Paul Rusesabagina

Man who inspired Hotel Rwanda denied bail in terrorism case

Baroness Harding told the hearing test demand is outweighing capacity

Covid test demand is 'multiples' of UK's capacity - Test and Trace chair
A boat washed up near a road

Hurricane Sally recovery begins amid flooding warnings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

The new rules could see large queues in Kent

James O'Brien's reaction to post-Brexit 'internal border in Kent'
The Landlord of the Somers Town Coffee House spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Pub landlord says his business won't survive a second lockdown
Curfews are not something we want to see across the country, the Health Minister said

Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London