Lucky UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £46.2m of EuroMillions jackpot

A UK winner has come forward. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A lucky UK EuroMillions ticket-holder has come forward to claim £46.2 million.

The UK ticket-holder was one of three winners to take a share of the £138 million jackpot.

The other winning tickets were bought in France and Switzerland.

It was the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023, Camelot said.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

Read more: Prince and Princess of Wales make surprise visit to Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

Read more: Nine shot and killed in shopping mall massacre with 'children among victims' at H&M in Texas

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "This is absolutely incredible news and we're delighted that we've received a claim.

"Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."

It comes after there were six EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK last year, with prizes totalling more than £820 million.

The biggest EuroMillions win of 2022 was £195 million from the draw on July 19 and was claimed just a day later.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.