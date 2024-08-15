Rioter jailed over disorder unmasked as vigilante 'paedophile hunter'

Philip Hoban, 48, from Leeds, was charged with causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm/distress through words. Picture: WestYorkshirePolice

By Flaminia Luck

A 48-year-old man who was jailed after taking part in violent disorder has been unmasked as a vigilante 'paedophile hunter'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Philip Hoban, 48, from Leeds, appeared in court on 8 August after being charged with causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm/distress through words.

It was reported Hoban shouted "Who the f***" is Allah?" at the protest in Leeds, which he later claimed in a police interview was actually "who the f*** is Allen?".

He was also seen making 'racist' gesture at the disorder August 3, which he told cops was a gesture to "imply [other protesters were crybabies", as well as mocking the way Muslims pray.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to eight months.

The ex-MMA fighter has been revealed as the founder of the Leeds-based group Predator Exposure.

Hoban is the found of the group Predator Exposure. Picture: TikTok

Predator Exposure remains an active group describing itself as a "child protection service" which uses the controversial practice of posing as children online and exposing alleged child sex offenders on camera, sometimes in live Facebook broadcasts, the Mirror reported.

Fve members of which were tried in 2019 with false imprisonment and assault after confronting two men.

The members were later acquitted at trial, it was reported.