Weather respite with milder temperatures before 'Arctic blast' forecast

25 January 2022, 15:51

Milder temperatures are on the way in the coming days
Milder temperatures are on the way in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Milder temperatures are expected across the UK by the end of the week following the bitingly cold conditions for many in recent days.

Forecasters say the mercury will remain below average on Tuesday, with cold, dry and cloudy weather across most areas and temperatures peaking at just 5C in London and Manchester.

Some rain will pass over north-west Scotland, where temperatures are slightly warmer.

It comes amid reports an "Arctic blast" could arrive by February, which it is claimed could bring snow and freezing conditions.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles told LBC it will feel "cold under that cloud, dry and mainly fairly settled in the south". 

"The exception will be in north western parts which will have a milder feel with outbreaks of rain," he added.

From Wednesday, conditions will become more unsettled as an area of high pressure moves away to the west and rain and breezy conditions arrive.

Wet and windy weather will particularly affect northern parts on Thursday, with strong winds including possible gales forecast as a front pushes southwards.

By Friday, a new area of high pressure will bring more settled, drier weather back to the south, with wind and rain continuing to affect the north.

Temperatures will show a marked increase across the UK, peaking on Saturday at 13C in London, 11C in Manchester and 10C in Edinburgh.

Mr Miles said: "In the latter part of week there will be more wind and unsettled weather from the north west, with some quite windy weather."

