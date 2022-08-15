Ukraine blows up Russia's 'Wagner mercenary HQ' after street sign gives away location

The propagandist posted images of himself at the HQ on Telegram. Picture: Telegram

By Emma Soteriou

Ukraine has blown up Russia's Wagner mercenary HQ after its location was revealed by a war propagandist online.

Russian war reporter Sergei Sreda is believed to have revealed the location of the Wagner mercenary HQ in a Telegram post on 8 August.

The shadowy paramilitary group of mercenaries is used to fight wars on behalf of the Kremlin.

Sreda's post read: "Arrived at Popasnaya, stopped at the headquarters of the 'PMC Wagner'. I was welcomed as family.

"Told me some funny stories."

Photos of the HQ visit showed a sign identifying the address as Mironovskaya 12, Popasna as well as Sreda allegedly shaking hands with Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin is a close confidante of Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the West - he has been nicknamed 'Putin's chef' as his catering business is known to help the Russian president.

The post was later removed, but copies continued to circulate on social media.

Sreda is believed to be shaking hands with Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: Telegram

The sign in the top left pinpointed the location. Picture: Telegram

Ukrainian media said the area was soon discovered through the images, with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers then being used to destroy the base.

On Sunday, Russian Telegram channels with links to Wagner confirmed it had been hit.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Facebook: "There is no more Wagner HQ in Popasna. Thank you, HIMARS and the Armed Forces of Ukraine!"

Meanwhile, pro-Kremlin war reporter - Yuriy Kotenok - said on Telegram: "A strike was carried out on one of the Wagner PMC locations in Popasna. Sources in Donbas confirm that. Probably 'Himars'.

"Ukrainian sources report the death of Prigozhin - we don't confirm that."