Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

By Seán Hickey

This caller admits to being 'very naïve' when she took in a Ukrainian refugee, and leaves James O'Brien stunned as she details how she had her trust broken by her guest.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, concerns have grown as to how Brits struggling to pay their bills will be able to continue hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Linda in Dartford phoned in to James O'Brien to share her experience of hosting a Ukrainian refugee.

The caller explained that her guest came from Spain, where, in hindsight, she believed the refugee was safe.

She detailed some of the hassle she was faced with after welcoming the refugee into her life: "She went to a food bank and I took the food back, and had to explain to her 'you don't need a food bank.'"

"I had a couple of lies told to me" she added, noting that this was the final straw as "it breaks my trust."

The caller admitted to James that she was "really devastated that she has to go," explaining that a relative was coming from America and she needed the spare room back.

James needed to know what the guest lied about: "Her and her friends went off to Italy for five days, but she told me they were going to do a summer camp for Ukrainian children in Italy...it was a holiday."

After being asked how she found out for sure, the caller declared: "I'm very good at looking up things on social media."

The caller concluded by taking aim at the government's management of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, telling James O'Brien that "they played on our emotions" to host refugees, and she and others needed "more help" to host refugees for a long haul.