Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'

By Seán Hickey

This caller admits she is 'overwhelmed' by the amount of support she has to provide to a Ukrainian mother she has housed, telling Nick Ferrari she is 'hundreds of pounds' out of pocket.

Katy in Woking phoned Nick Ferrari to share her account of hosting a Ukrainian family amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country.

She told Nick her family are hosting a 32-year-old Ukrainian mother and children, after matching with the woman's husband on Facebook.

"I really wanted to help someone, but it is overwhelming the amount of support you have to give" she said, explaining that she has had to help the woman with everything from nappies for her 17-month-old to registering with her local council.

The call came following weeks of controversy over the UK's management of the influx of Ukrainians, from initial delays to hosting refugees which the Home Secretary defended as ensuring proper security checks were in place for those fleeing war, to the small amounts of support available to those hosting families.

"It's like another full-time job, isn't it?" Nick asked. She said that along with her job and raising a young family, managing the life of her Ukrainian refugee family has been "distressing".

"I have contemplated whether it's too much for us all."

Nick raised the issue of cost for the caller, asking her if she will be out of pocket, even with government support.

"I've spent hundreds of pounds", she declared, explaining that even when her support is backdated the whole ordeal will have set her back.

"It was a great gesture, but no one really thought it through."

"Do you regret it?" Nick asked, to which the caller said she did.

She concluded however, that "I'll look back in the future hopefully and think 'I did my bit' and if it was the other way around, I'd hope someone would do the same for me."