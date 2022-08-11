Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

11 August 2022, 15:13

By Seán Hickey

Gary in Maidenhead has lived in his car for two-and-a-half years. He leaves LBC listeners speechless as he shares his utterly devastating experience of poverty in Britain.

The 61-year-old caller spoke to Shelagh Fogarty during a conversation on the ever worsening cost of living crisis.

Crisis talks with energy firms held at Downing Street today ended with no details of any plans to help struggling people, following warnings annual bills could hit £5,000 next year.

Gary told Shelagh that he has arthritic legs and gout in his feet, and earlier this year he couldn't face the pain any longer, forcing him out of work and relying on his £191 private pension.

He explained that he was offered a meagre £36.50 in universal credit, given that he was receiving income through his private pension.

Read more: James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

"They know I'm homeless, they know my age, they can clearly see I have a disability, it don't make no difference."

"I cried my eyes out last night" the caller went on, explaining that a regular fixture of his evenings is to scavenge bins in his area for leftover food along with another 20 to 30 people who live out of their cars.

Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to help with soaring bills after crisis talks with energy firms

After talks with energy providers, Boris Johnson doubled down on his stance that it is a matter for his successor to address the issue.

The UK’s biggest energy firms said they would “work closely” with the Government to offer more support for struggling households as bills soar.

He came across a mother in late 20s scavenging for food for son, and having sympathy for their plight, gave her his last £10 to buy the child McDonald's.

Read more: Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Gary railed against government refusal to help people in his situation: "My dad got shot three times in Normandy!...I've worked since I'm 14 on the markets!"

Shelagh was deeply moved by her conversation with the caller, promising that she will never forget their exchange

"If that conversation doesn't educate you on how poverty happens, then I can't help you."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'What needs to change?': LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media outlets report from Afghanistan

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media report from Afghanistan

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Listeners can hear the classified results every Saturday during the season

LBC News takes on Classified Football Results as new season starts

Boris Johnson told energy films any "significant fiscal decisions" would be for the next prime minister

Boris Johnson refuses to help with soaring bills after crisis talks with energy firms

Branden Wallake was criticised for his LinkedIn post

CEO savaged after teary LinkedIn photo he posted when he laid off staff says sorry

The 'lowest ever landing' Astonishing footage show's plane landing at Greek island airport.

Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport
John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland.

Man who died after shootings in Scotland named as 47-year-old John MacKinnon

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.

University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'