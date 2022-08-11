Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

By Seán Hickey

Gary in Maidenhead has lived in his car for two-and-a-half years. He leaves LBC listeners speechless as he shares his utterly devastating experience of poverty in Britain.

The 61-year-old caller spoke to Shelagh Fogarty during a conversation on the ever worsening cost of living crisis.

Crisis talks with energy firms held at Downing Street today ended with no details of any plans to help struggling people, following warnings annual bills could hit £5,000 next year.

Gary told Shelagh that he has arthritic legs and gout in his feet, and earlier this year he couldn't face the pain any longer, forcing him out of work and relying on his £191 private pension.

He explained that he was offered a meagre £36.50 in universal credit, given that he was receiving income through his private pension.

"They know I'm homeless, they know my age, they can clearly see I have a disability, it don't make no difference."

"I cried my eyes out last night" the caller went on, explaining that a regular fixture of his evenings is to scavenge bins in his area for leftover food along with another 20 to 30 people who live out of their cars.

After talks with energy providers, Boris Johnson doubled down on his stance that it is a matter for his successor to address the issue.

The UK’s biggest energy firms said they would “work closely” with the Government to offer more support for struggling households as bills soar.

He came across a mother in late 20s scavenging for food for son, and having sympathy for their plight, gave her his last £10 to buy the child McDonald's.

Gary railed against government refusal to help people in his situation: "My dad got shot three times in Normandy!...I've worked since I'm 14 on the markets!"

Shelagh was deeply moved by her conversation with the caller, promising that she will never forget their exchange

"If that conversation doesn't educate you on how poverty happens, then I can't help you."