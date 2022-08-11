James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien slammed the inaction of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak on the cost of living crisis, arguing Gordon Brown and Martin Lewis cared more about the country than them.

Crisis talks to "knock some heads together" will take place today after the energy price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.

Energy bosses are being called-in by ministers this week for talks over increasing profits, as millions of UK households struggle with soaring bills.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will warn gas and electricity companies that they either invest more in the UK or be hit with another windfall tax, the I reports.

James told listeners: "We're being warned by two very qualified people that absolute carnage is on the horizon.

It comes after Martin Lewis slammed the government for acting like "zombies" on the energy crisis as it was revealed more than six million households were already in debt ahead of the October rise.

"They are in it solely for the public good. They're not selling newspapers, they're not trying to get votes. They're not pursuing clicks, or fame, or profile, they are two men - in Gordon Brown's case oddly self-effacing, in Martin Lewis' case as rich as Croesus - who care more about the country than the man who's running it, and the two people who are vying to replace him."

Read more: Energy bosses summoned to No10 for crisis talks as Martin Lewis slams 'zombie Govt'

James continued: "It is objectively incredible that they've said next to nothing about what is going to happen while the man who hasn't been the Prime Minister since 2010 has laid out a fairly detailed plan on what needs to be done now! It's madness!"

James said that Boris Johnson was "publicly rejecting" suggestions to sit down with his potential successors to come up with a plan to address the cost of living.

Ministers are expected to demand companies ramp up their investment in renewable energy and in North Sea oil and gas production to help boost the UK's energy security and make it less reliant on hostile foreign countries.

They will also ask executives to submit a breakdown of predicted profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.