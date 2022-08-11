James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

11 August 2022, 13:08 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 13:11

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien slammed the inaction of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak on the cost of living crisis, arguing Gordon Brown and Martin Lewis cared more about the country than them.

Crisis talks to "knock some heads together" will take place today after the energy price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.

Energy bosses are being called-in by ministers this week for talks over increasing profits, as millions of UK households struggle with soaring bills.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will warn gas and electricity companies that they either invest more in the UK or be hit with another windfall tax, the I reports.

James told listeners: "We're being warned by two very qualified people that absolute carnage is on the horizon.

It comes after Martin Lewis slammed the government for acting like "zombies" on the energy crisis as it was revealed more than six million households were already in debt ahead of the October rise.

"They are in it solely for the public good. They're not selling newspapers, they're not trying to get votes. They're not pursuing clicks, or fame, or profile, they are two men - in Gordon Brown's case oddly self-effacing, in Martin Lewis' case as rich as Croesus - who care more about the country than the man who's running it, and the two people who are vying to replace him."

Read more: Energy bosses summoned to No10 for crisis talks as Martin Lewis slams 'zombie Govt'

James continued: "It is objectively incredible that they've said next to nothing about what is going to happen while the man who hasn't been the Prime Minister since 2010 has laid out a fairly detailed plan on what needs to be done now! It's madness!"

James said that Boris Johnson was "publicly rejecting" suggestions to sit down with his potential successors to come up with a plan to address the cost of living.

Ministers are expected to demand companies ramp up their investment in renewable energy and in North Sea oil and gas production to help boost the UK's energy security and make it less reliant on hostile foreign countries.

They will also ask executives to submit a breakdown of predicted profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris Johnson won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy

James O'Brien reacts as MP Chris Pincher's career hangs in balance amid groping allegations

James O'Brien reacts as MP's career hangs in balance amid groping claims

James O'Brien's animated reaction to outrage over Halifax pronoun badges

James O'Brien's animated reaction to outrage over Halifax pronoun badges

James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert

James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien takes on caller opposing trade unions

James O'Brien ties in knots caller who claims 'we don't need trade unions'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

8 months ago

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China

5 days ago

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Branden Wallake was criticised for his LinkedIn post

CEO savaged after teary LinkedIn photo he posted when he laid off staff says sorry

The 'lowest ever landing' Astonishing footage show's plane landing at greek island airport

Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport
John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland.

Man who died after shootings in Scotland named as 47-year-old John MacKinnon

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.

University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'
An exceptional risk of wildfires has been issued

'Exceptional' risk of wildfires as Britain faces heatwave that could be worse than 40C weather in July
Ashley McConnell who will be allowed to return to teaching

Physics teacher, 34, who kissed pupil, 17, in nightclub allowed to return to teaching

Kent Police is looking for witnesses to the tragedy

Two killed and young girl seriously injured after car hits family of five in Kent

Mia was gored by a bison in South Dakota

Brit teen gored by bison and left unable to walk in US 'told to fly home as insurance will stop paying for care'
Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis, 38, appears in UK court charged with terrorism offences

Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis charged with terror offences after arriving in UK from Turkey