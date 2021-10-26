Eco protesters storm London Science Museum as they vow to protest all night

26 October 2021, 22:33 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 22:35

Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum
Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum. Picture: UKSCN

By Sophie Barnett

Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum in protest over its sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies, such as Shell.

The London branch of the UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN London) are holding a candlelight vigil at the famous landmark on Tuesday evening for "the victims of the Museum's fossil fuel sponsors: Shell, BP, Equinor and Adani".

They have vowed to stay there all night.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police are at the museum, in South Kensington, and said no arrests have been made.

The demonstration comes after the Science Museum last week announced a new gallery, called Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery, which is supported by a subsidiary of the Adani Group.

Adani is a multinational conglomerate involved in coal extraction and coal-fired power stations.

The museum has also faced criticism for partnering with fossil fuel giant Shell to fund its Our Future Planet exhibition about carbon capture and storage and nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.

The group has previously staged protests both outside and inside the museum.

In June they abandoned a lock in inside the museum when they were threatened with arrest by police officers.

UKSCN tweeted that the museum was "denying us access to basic safety and hygiene by locking the toilets and refusing to give us safe, sanitary and dignified toilet facilities".

The Science Museum has been approached for comment.

The youth climate activists are holding a vigil inside the museum.
The youth climate activists are holding a vigil inside the museum. Picture: UKSCN

Ines, 17, a member of UKSCN London, said: "We are less than a week away from the start of Cop26.

"Now is the time to abolish fossil fuel companies, not collaborate with them or invite them into our cultural spaces.

"The Science Museum's senior management and board have shut down any attempt at a conversation with young activists and scientists.

"Meanwhile, they are welcoming some of the worst perpetrators of the climate crisis with open arms."

The eco protest follows weeks of disruption by a separate climate protest group, Insulate Britain, who have caused misery for motorists on the road network.

On Monday the Government secured its first nationwide injunction against the protesters, which means they face jail time if they demonstrate on any of the country's key roads.

However, Insulate Britain has vowed to continued with its protests, and has made a number of demands.

They have even asked drivers to stop using the M25 because they want to protest on it.

