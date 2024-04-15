Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Una Crown, who was found dead at home 11 years ago

15 April 2024, 15:26 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 15:42

Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack
Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

By Kit Heren

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman who was found dead at home in 2013.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 69-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murdering Una Crown in the Cambridgeshire village of Wisbech over 11 years earlier.

Officers said that the pensioner, who was detained on Monday morning, was being held at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Ms Crown was found dead in her bungalow in January 2013, lying in a pool of blood in her hallway. Her clothes were burned and she had stab wounds to her neck.

The widower, who lived alone, had also been robbed of her wedding ring and £40. Her husband had died years earlier.

Read more: Three 16-year-olds charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death in street

Read more: Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford

Una Crown
Una Crown. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Her death was initially treated as an accident by police.

Officers thought that she had set herself on fire while lighting the stove, and had cut her own throat by accident with her scarf.

But after her post-mortem four days later police launched a murder investigation.

Two men were arrested in 2014 but were later released without being charged. Crimestoppers offered a £20,000 reward in 2023.

The Cambridgeshire police officers who investigated the murder were criticised by the force's own professional standards department for making "flawed decisions" during the probe.

Ms Crown's family also criticised the police's efforts in 2013.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'

Supreme Court Thomas

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session with no explanation

Donald Trump

Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in historic hush money trial

London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station

Derek Underwood has died aged 78

England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as hush money trial begins

Sydney church

Man arrested after reported stabbing at church in Sydney

Police confirmed a man has been arrested

Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured

Emmanuel Macron has admitted the Olympic opening ceremony may have to be moved from the Seine

Macron says France may move Paris Olympic opening ceremony from 'world first' River Seine location over ISIS threat

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Collapsed bridge

FBI ‘opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse’

An empty section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey when it was closed in March for construction

Drivers warned as seven-mile stretch of M25 to close for an entire weekend

Exclusive
Liz Truss 'bugged' Boris Johnson while had Covid

Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid

Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney

Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'

Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

Refugees in Gaza

Israeli military warns Palestinians not to return to war-torn northern Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former prime minister Liz Truss joined Iain Dale for a wide-ranging discussion ahead of the release of her new book

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over response to mini-budget, Liz Truss tells LBC
Pakistan flooding

Lightning and rains kill 36 people in Pakistan

The attacked was captured on video

Sydney rocked by second mass stabbing in days as knifeman attacks bishop and worshippers in church
Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore’s prime minister will step down on May 15

Winds are set to batter parts of the UK

‘Mini-tornado’ hits UK city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 55mph
Newly qualified drivers should be banned from carrying passengers, the AA says

New drivers should be banned from having passengers, AA says

Donald Trump

Trump’s history-making hush money trial to begin with jury selection

River Seine

Macron says Olympic ceremony on Seine could be scrapped if security risk is high

Police were called to the Victoria Road area on Friday night

15-year-old boy arrested and charged after death of 70-year-old man

Police at the scene of the crash in Staples Corner

Three men dead and two injured after horror car crash at London retail park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit