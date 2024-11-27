Unidentified drones seen over US military bases in UK as 'sinister' sightings continue

By Danielle de Wolfe

More unidentified drone sightings have been recorded over US military bases in UK as the wave of 'sinister' sightings continues.

The US air force says it is still investigating the ‘small unmanned aerial systems’ seen in recent days.

A spokesman for United States air forces in Europe explained that the small drones “continue to be spotted” above UK bases, with a fourth US airbase targeted in recent days.

Bases across the UK saw troops and counter-drone measures deployed following a string of sightings, with the increased presence aimed at deterring the unmanned craft.

British troops were deployed earlier this week in the hunt for whoever is responsible for flying the drones over US Air Force bases.

Ministers warned on Wednesday that those behind recent drone flights over the four bases in Suffolk, Norfolk and Gloucestershire would feel "the full force of the law”.

aerial view of Upper Heyford military airforce base in Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, 60 British troops were tasked with helping the US find whoever is responsible for the unauthorised drone flights.

An MoD spokesperson said: “We take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites. We are supporting the US Air Force response.”

Following a string of sightings across Britain, the US warned it reserved the right to defend its airbases against the flights.

“To safeguard operational security, we do not discuss specific protection measures. However, we retain the right to protect our installations,” the spokesman added .

Defence minister Maria Eagle said the government was “taking steps” after unmanned drones were seen over US bases.

“Protection of our personnel and bases is, of course, our highest priority,” said Ms Eagle during a recent debate.

Following recent sightings, US Air Forces in Europe spokesperson said: "I can confirm the situation is ongoing and our units continue to monitor the airspace and are working with host-nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities, and assets.

This is a developing story.