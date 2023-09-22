Urgent hunt for mother, 31, who vanished with her newborn and three-year-old as man arrested

Jamie-Leigh Kelly. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for a missing mother and her two children who disappeared on Tuesday.

Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a Family Assessment Centre in north-west London at around 7.40pm on September 19 with her three-year-old daughter and newborn baby boy.

The children are under care orders and should not have been removed from the Colindale address which provides 24-hour social care support for vulnerable mothers and children.

Staff were unable to prevent her from putting the children into a blue Ford Fiesta which then quickly drove away.

Police believe the driver was a woman but she is yet to be identified and the blue Ford Fiesta is yet to be located.

Jamie-Leigh has links to Thurrock in Essex and most recently Havering, east London.

There is no indication that the children have been harmed, but police said there are concerns about their welfare. The baby boy was born in mid-September and so is extremely vulnerable.

Jamie-Leigh Kelly is described as white with green eyes, of slim build and 5ft4ins tall. She was wearing a white jumper or long sleeved t-shirt, white jogging style trousers and white trainers.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the investigation on suspicion of child abduction and conspiracy to kidnap on Wednesday. He remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford who leads the Met’s Public Protection command in East Area, said: “We are extremely concerned about the welfare of Jamie-Leigh and her children, one of whom is less than one-month-old.

“Jamie-Leigh, I am making a direct appeal to you to contact with us so we can ensure the children are safe and well. We know you have no intention for the children to come to harm, so we are asking you to please pick up the phone and have a conversation with us so we can meet with you.

"The baby may need medical care as he is new-born, so please put him first and contact us on 020 7175 0793."

The blue Ford Fiesta. Picture: Metropolitan Police

He added: “I have a team of detectives carrying out extensive lines of enquiry alongside Essex Police colleagues, and both Thurrock and Havering local authorities have been extremely supportive as we continue efforts to locate the family.

“We believe Jamie-Leigh is being assisted, and we ask anyone in Essex or London or further afield who may have information to call our incident room without delay, or dial 999 with any real time sightings.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Met Police incident room on 020 7175 0793 or call 999 immediately with live sightings.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.