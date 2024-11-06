US Election 2024: Results in Full
6 November 2024, 01:24 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 01:37
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are battling for the White House in one of the most hotly-contested elections in recent years.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The former President and current Vice-President are both watching as results across the nation flood in.
Donald Trump is currently on 10 Electoral College votes - with Kamala Harris on 52 EC votes.
The candidates need 270 EC votes to win the presidency.
Donald Trump has won:
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
Kamala Harris has won:
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
- DC
- Maryland
- Rhode Island
- Conneticut
- Delaware
- New Jersey
- Illinois
The race is expected to run into Wednesday before a winner is declared.