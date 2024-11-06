US Election 2024: Results in Full

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are battling for the White House in one of the most hotly-contested elections in recent years. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are battling for the White House in one of the most hotly-contested elections in recent years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former President and current Vice-President are both watching as results across the nation flood in.

Donald Trump is currently on 10 Electoral College votes - with Kamala Harris on 52 EC votes.

The candidates need 270 EC votes to win the presidency.

Donald Trump has won:

Kentucky

Indiana

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Alabama

Florida

South Carolina

Arkansas

Kamala Harris has won:

Vermont

Massachusetts

DC

Maryland

Rhode Island

Conneticut

Delaware

New Jersey

Illinois

The race is expected to run into Wednesday before a winner is declared.