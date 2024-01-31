US man beheads his father and displays decapitated head in YouTube video 'protesting against Biden'

Justin Mohn killed his dad Michael at their home. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Emma Soteriou

A US man has been arrested after beheading his father and displaying his decapitated head in a video online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Justin Mohn, 32, beheaded his 68-year-old father, Michael, at their home in Levittown, 10 miles south of Trenton.

He went on to display the head in a YouTube video criticising Joe Biden and the federal government.

The 14-minute clip was put up at 5.30pm on Tuesday and remained on YouTube for six hours before being removed.

Mohn accused the government of being behind "woke mobs" and migrants, which he claimed were destroying the US.

Read more: Militants suspected of killing 3 US soldiers in Jordan airstrike pause operations amid warnings of retaliation

Read more: President Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan drone strike which killed three soldiers

Justin Mohn's father and mother. Picture: Facebook

Holding up his father's severed head, Mohn said: "Violence is the only solution to the federal government's treason."

He continued: "This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father.

"He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country."

The disturbing video also showed Mohn saying: "Satan wants America to fall so he can unleash his plan on the world."

"I and many other leaders know how to fix America, but we have to fight for it," he said.

The 32-year-old went on to accuse "the traitorous Biden regime" of wanting to send "America's military overseas to fight for Ukraine and die in a Russian winter".

He also ranted about taxes, claiming the economy is "near destruction", and said there was a "network of evil" that was "plaguing" America.

The video was 'a protest against Joe Biden'. Picture: Alamy

Mohn was arrested two hours from his home in Fort Indiana Gap, Pennsylvania, at around 9pm ET, local media said.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to Levittownnow that the victim had been beheaded and that the video was tied to his death.

Police were first called to the scene just after 7pm, finding a headless body in the bathroom, Chief Joe Bartorilla from Middletown Police Department said.

"We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased," he said.

"We're getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family.

"And we're hearing a lot. Obviously he's well known in the community just by the calls we're getting."

He continued: "I know he has siblings. We have told (the victim's wife) to notify them before they see the video, or the video is sent to them."