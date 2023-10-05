‘We’re very working class,’ says Victoria Beckham - before admitting her dad drove her to school in a Rolls Royce

'Working class' Victoria Beckham admitted her dad used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce. Picture: Netflix

By Asher McShane

Victoria Beckham is facing jibes for ‘trying to relate to the working class’ after admitting in a documentary that her dad drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

David, 48, and Victoria, 49, spoke openly about their marriage, allegations of an affair with Rebecca Loos, their family life and David’s career in a new Netflix show.

But fans were quick to point out a key point in the show when Victoria explains she was from a ‘working class’ background.

David presses her on the comment, and she eventually admits she was driving to school in the luxury car.

David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023

Victoria said: “We both come from families that work very hard we're very working class”.

David pokes his head through a door and tells her: “Be honest!”

“I am being honest,” Victoria replies.

David asks her: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

He presses her on the question before Victoria admits: “It depends but yes in the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

David replies: “Thank you” and then leaves the room.

One viewer commented: “Love him humbling her. Like her name was Posh Spice.”

Another joked: “David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist.”

David and Victoria have been married for 24 years since first meeting in 1997 and now share four children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

The couple have also opened up in the documentary, talking about tough times in their marriage including ‘rumoured infidelity scandals’.