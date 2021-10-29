Londoners must 'remain vigilant' to Christmas terror attacks, warns Met chief

29 October 2021, 13:52 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 13:54

The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at “substantial” meaning “an attack is likely”
The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at “substantial” meaning “an attack is likely”. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Londoners have been warned to "remain vigilant" over potential attacks in the build-up to Christmas, as counter terrorism investigations "remain at record levels".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has urged the public to "trust their instincts" and find the "courage" to report any suspicions in the coming months.

According to Dame Cressida, terrorists have been particularly focused on London.

Writing in the Standard, she said: "A significant proportion of [terrorist] activity has a connection to London, so it’s vitally important that Londoners continue to be alert and vigilant.

"This is particularly true as we continue to enjoy regaining our freedom in the run-up to Christmas - we must all remain vigilant and if you see or hear anything suspicious then I urge you to report it to us."

The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at "substantial” meaning “an attack is likely".

Read more: E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

Read more: Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Appealing directly to the public, the Met Commissioner said: "We cannot defeat terrorism alone - we need your help and support.

"There are few finer examples of that public support than the courageous actions of those who took on the attacker at Fishmongers Hall back in November 2019.

"But bravery has many forms and we also need people to have the courage and confidence to report something to us that might feel wrong or seem suspicious - trust your instincts and ACT.

"Reporting something to us won’t ruin lives, but it might just save them."

Read more: Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Read more: France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'

Counter terrorism investigations across the UK "remain at record levels" with more than 800 live investigations and 31 foiled plots since 2017.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s stark warning comes just weeks after the murder of Sir David Amess.

The 69-year-old MP was stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15 whilst holding a constituency surgery.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was charged with the terrorist-related murder of Sir David. He faces a trial in March next year. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flood Waters Issued For The Scottish Borders

Bridges wash away as downpours lash Scotland and weather alerts remain for days

Julie Morris, 44, did not enter pleas when she appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today

Deputy headteacher cries as she appears in court charged with rape and child sex offences

Protesters walk down the M25. Earlier they blocked the motorway between junction 28 and 29

Eco protesters wander down M25 towards oncoming traffic in latest demonstration

French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image)

France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'

University of Sussex professor Kathleen Stock has resigned.

Sussex university professor embroiled in transgender rights row quits

Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday

Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle

Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit

The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal

Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference

Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand

France is ‘deliberately frustrating the flow of goods’ in post-Brexit fishing row, says Eustice

Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights

Latest News

See more Latest News

All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays
A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist
MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth
The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households
David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft
Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'
Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos
The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police