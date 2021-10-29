France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'

29 October 2021, 12:47 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 13:11

French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image)
French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The captain of a detained British fishing trawler has been charged and the boat's crew have been told to stay on board for their own safety as tensions continue to escalate, according to the company that owns the vessel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The charge faced by the captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan is relating to fishing without a licence, according to MacDuff Shellfish.

Head of public affairs Andrew Brown said the crew were in 'good spirits' but added: "UK fishermen in general are not particularly well thought of by the French industry so we've told the crew to stay onboard for their own safety and we want to get them out as soon as possible."

Read more: France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row

Read more: Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights

Mr Brown said the vessel, which is being detained near Le Havre, in northern France, is designed to be out at sea for days at a time so "there is plenty of space and facilities and food to keep them comfortable".

"Obviously our first priority is to get the crew, the captain and the vessel out of the port and back to the UK," he said.

"We are engaging all efforts to do so.

"There is a coordinated effort across the UK Government to extricate our people at the earliest possible time."

He added that colleagues involved in the fleet had been in regular contact with the crew.

Mr Brown admitted the captain had had an "intense couple of days" of police interviews, but said he was a "cool head" and was "OK at the moment".

He added he did not want the crew's discomfort to be 'prolonged', but said it was largely up to the French authorities when they would be allowed to return to the UK.

"All we can do is use all the political leverage we can muster to get the vessel released as soon as possible," said Mr Brown.

"We don't know where the error of interpretation of the licence lies, that will take some time to fix.

"But I would believe that under normal circumstances a misunderstanding like this could be sorted out with a phone-call."

He added: "The fact that we've had quite a heavy handed and disproportionate approach to what appears to be an administrative misunderstanding... I think is a reflection of the political atmosphere at the moment."

French authorities detained the British vessel on Wednesday.

It was one of two boats fined by France - the other was for obstructing checks after it initially refused a request to be boarded by police.

The detainment is the latest twist in an ongoing row between the UK and France over post-Brexit fishing.

France is accusing Britain of not issuing them with the licences they were promised in the Brexit agreement, which would allow them to fish in British waters.

Barrie Deas, from the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, the body representing fishermen in England, said the move showed the issue had been "politicised" by the French.

He said: "It may be normal enforcement action but against the background of the threatening noises coming from the French government... it's very concerning."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flood Waters Issued For The Scottish Borders

Bridges wash away as downpours lash Scotland and weather alerts remain for days

Julie Morris, 44, did not enter pleas when she appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today

Deputy headteacher cries as she appears in court charged with rape and child sex offences

The UK’s terror threat level is currently set at “substantial” meaning “an attack is likely”

Londoners must 'remain vigilant' to Christmas terror attacks, warns Met chief

Protesters walk down the M25. Earlier they blocked the motorway between junction 28 and 29

Eco protesters wander down M25 towards oncoming traffic in latest demonstration

University of Sussex professor Kathleen Stock has resigned.

Sussex university professor embroiled in transgender rights row quits

Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday

Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle

Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit

The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal

Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference

Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand

France is ‘deliberately frustrating the flow of goods’ in post-Brexit fishing row, says Eustice

Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights

Latest News

See more Latest News

All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays
A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist
MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth
The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households
David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft
Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'
Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos
The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police