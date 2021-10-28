France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row

By Daisy Stephens

France has detained a British fishing trawler and given a verbal warning to another, a French Government minister said.

Minister for the Sea Annick Girardin said the two ships were fined for fishing off the French coast, and one was "handed over to the judicial authority" for failing to comply.

"This Wednesday, two English ships were fined during classic checks off Le Havre," Ms Girardin tweeted.

"The first did not comply spontaneously: verbalisation.

"The second did not have a licence to fish in our waters: diverted to the quay and handed over to the judicial authority."

The detainment is the latest twist in an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing between the UK and France.

France is accusing Britain of not issuing them with the licences they were promised in the Brexit agreement, which would allow them to fish in British waters.

It comes just a day after the UK Government vowed to retaliate if France went ahead with "disappointing and disproportionate" fishing sanctions against the UK.

The French Government said it would block British vessels from some ports and tighten checks on vessels travelling between the two countries if the dispute was not resolved by Thursday.

Paris even suggested it could restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands if a resolution was not found.

No10 said the threats did not seem to be compatible with "international law" and vowed an "appropriate and calibrated response" if Paris did not back down.

UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost said yesterday the Government was seeking "urgent clarification" on France's plans.

"It is very disappointing that France has felt it necessary to make threats late this evening against the UK fishing industry and seemingly traders more broadly," he said.

"As we have had no formal communication from the French Government on this matter we will be seeking urgent clarification of their plans.

"We will consider what further action is necessary in that light."