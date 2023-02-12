'Waste of taxpayer cash': Backlash as tampons offered in male toilets at Welsh Parliament

Male toilets in The Sennedd have tampons on display. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tampons are available in the men's toilets at the main legislative building in Wales, The Senedd, which is controlled by the Welsh Labour Party.

All male bathrooms inside The Senedd have period products on offer as the Welsh Parliament appears to be attempting to help transgender civil servants.

Large stocks of tampons are placed alongside urinals, according to photos seen by The Telegraph.

The tampons are accompanied by a sign that reads: “These products are provided free of charge for all those that need them, following negotiation on your behalf by the Senedd Commission Trade Union Side.”

It comes as the Welsh government pushes through its controversial LGBT+ action plan, which includes gender self-identification as seen in Scotland.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford. Picture: Getty

The Welsh parliament. Picture: Getty

The move by the Sennedd has been met with a furious backlash, with some labelling the move a 'waste of taxpayers money'.

Tom Giffard, Welsh Conservative member for South Wales West, said: “It’s shocking that the Senedd can’t figure out the difference between a man and a woman – particularly at a time when they’re introducing gender quotas for elections.”

Activist Helen Joyce accused The Sennedd of "double virtue-signalling", saying: “Can you think of a bigger money-waster, seriously?” she said.

“They will be getting messed around, not used, or men will take them home for their wives and daughters and why shouldn’t they?”

She added: “Period poverty is poverty, so it’s a virtue-signalling sort of programme done by the branded manufacturers.

A Senedd spokesman said period products are available "for anyone who needs them”.