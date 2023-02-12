BBC chief made 'significant error of judgement' by arranging £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson, MPs say

12 February 2023, 09:17

BBC Chief Richard Sharp helped to arrange an £800,000 loan guarantee for ex-PM Boris Johnson
BBC Chief Richard Sharp helped to arrange an £800,000 loan guarantee for ex-PM Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

BBC chairman Richard Sharp made a "significant error of judgement" by helping to arrange an £800,000 loan for ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a cross-party group of MPs has found.

Mr Sharp should "consider the impact his omissions will have" on trust within the BBC after failing to declare to MPs his role in facilitating the loan when he was applying for the job of BBC chairman.

They said his actions "constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals" applying for prominent public appointments.

Mr Sharp has insisted that he did not arrange the loan but admitted he introduced Mr Johnson and his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help the then-prime minister with his financial troubles, to Cabinet.

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp. Picture: DCMS Committee

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he "regrets" not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth "and apologises".

Mr Sharp was named as the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee backed his appointment.

"Richard Sharp's decisions, firstly to become involved in the facilitation of a loan to the then-prime minister while at the same time applying for a job that was in that same person's gift, and then to fail to disclose this material relationship, were significant errors of judgment," the MPs said.

Read More: Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

Read More: Secret summit to discuss 'why Brexit is not delivering' attended by Michael Gove and Labour frontbenchers

The committee concluded: "Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process."

The MPs were also critical of current PM Rishi Sunak and other senior ministers who had highlighted their 2021 decision to endorse Mr Sharp.

"The fact that ministers have cited this committee's original report on Mr Sharp's appointment as a defence of the process was followed, when we were not in full possession of all the facts that we should have had before us in order to come to our judgment, is highly unsatisfactory," the MPs added.

MPs said Richard Sharp's role in arranging an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson could undermine trust within the BBC
MPs said Richard Sharp's role in arranging an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson could undermine trust within the BBC. Picture: Getty

The MPs said there was an "unresolved issue" as to why Cabinet Secretary Simon Case believed Mr Sharp had himself been giving financial advice to Mr Johnson and called on the Cabinet Office to "clear up the confusion".

"Mr Sharp denied that he had ever given financial advice to the then-prime minister but was unable to account for the decision by the Cabinet Office to issue a note to the prime minister advising him not to seek further financial advice from Mr Sharp given his impending appointment as chair of the BBC," the MPs said.

Richard Sharp was appointed as BBC Chairman when Boris Johnson was prime minister
Richard Sharp was appointed as BBC Chairman when Boris Johnson was prime minister. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson previously dismissed claims that Mr Sharp helped him secure an £800,000 loan as "absolute nonsense" and accused the broadcasting corporation of "disappearing up its own fundament".

Mr Sharp had asked for a scrutiny panel to examine potential conflicts of interest over claims he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Speaking to Sky News in January, Mr Johnson said: "This is a load of complete nonsense - absolute nonsense.

"Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a great and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances - I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure."This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rescue workers in Adiyaman

Turkey arrests building contractors six days after earthquakes

Male toilets in The Sennedd have tampons on display

'Waste of taxpayer cash': Backlash as tampons offered in male toilets at Welsh Parliament

Flags at the entrance to the Permanent Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, in Vienna

Neutral Austria under pressure to be tougher with Russia

Justin Trudeau ordered a US jet to shoot down the object

US shoots down third unauthorised high-altitude object in seven days, Justin Trudeau confirms

Ultra-Orthodox over the body of eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley

Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family

An elderly woman casts her vote

Diplomats battle it out in run-off for Cyprus’s presidency

Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned the 'appalling disorder' in Knowsley on Friday Night

Suella Braverman condemns 'appalling disorder' in 'violent protest' outside asylum seeker hotel

George Pattison is believed to have turned his gun on himself after shooting his wife and daughter last Sunday

'He must have gone mad': Family of Epsom College killer reveal their shock after 'murder-suicide'

People watch as waves crash against a sea wall at an Auckland beach

New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

Nicola was last seen on January 27

Two 'suspicious' men spotted where Nicola walked 24 hours before she vanished, police told as cops given new CCTV

Anonymous Baby Kentucky

First infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

Queen Elizabeth II death

Trudeau orders warplane to shoot down unknown object flying over Canada

Venables could be released within weeks

'My brother's killer must die behind bars': Brother of James Bulger talks of pain 30 after murder that shook Britain

Gove attended the meeting chaired by Mandelson

Secret summit to discuss 'why Brexit is not delivering' attended by Michael Gove and Labour frontbenchers

Andrew is reportedly staying "patient and resilient"

Prince Andrew 'hopes unsealed documents will demolish Virginia Giuffre's case' and save his reputation

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian man shot dead and Israeli child dies as bloodshed rises on West Bank

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lynch is seeking a "continuous mandate"

Rail union members will vote on new strike action 'soon', RMT's Mick Lynch says

More than 25,000 have now been confirmed dead

Girl, seven, rescued after five days under rubble as Turkey Syria earthquake deaths cross 28,000
Sudan navy base

Sudan military review gives go ahead to establish Russian navy base on Red Sea

Protests in Albania

Thousands take part in anti-government protests in Albania

Nicola Bulley's partner said he believes 'someone in the village knows' something about her disappearance

Diving specialist insists Nicola Bulley 'can't be at sea' after distraught partner says 'local is responsible'
Richard Wakeling was one of the UK's most wanted fugitives for five years

British drug boss who tried to import £8m of drugs into UK arrested in Thailand after five years on the run
Earthquake survivors

Survivors in earthquake zone may need help for years to come, say aid groups

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Rescuers find five members of single family alive in rubble days after quake

Finland Sweden Nato

Finnish President wants Finland and Sweden to be Nato members by summer

Benefit claimants could be asked to take part in an extensive training programme to get them back into work

Unemployed could have benefits taken away unless they learn work skills under new government plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit