LIVE: Boris Johnson to 'restore freedoms' after July 19

5 July 2021, 14:27

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Downing Street press briefing at 5pm as he announces plans for the easing of restrictions from 19 July. Watch it here.

After dozens of press conferences and three national lockdowns, the PM will take to the podium this evening to announce his plans to bring about an end to almost all coronavirus restrictions in England.

Two weeks ahead of Freedom Day, Mr Johnson is set to announce that there will be an end to social distancing rules and mask requirements and a reopening of the final sectors of the economy.

Some scientists have urged caution at the move, but both the PM and the new Health Secretary Sajid Javid have made clear they believe the country needs to "learn to live with the virus".

The prime minister is expected to be joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance who will outline the data behind the decision.

Watch Boris Johnson's Downing Street briefing at 5pm at the top of the page.

