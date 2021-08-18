Live

Watch live: Parliament debates Afghanistan crisis after Taliban takes control

18 August 2021, 09:39 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 10:53

By Will Taylor

Parliament has been recalled to debate on Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power.

The militants seized control of the capital Kabul after days of rapid gains saw the Afghan military crumble and the president flee the country.

Attention has now turned to the mass evacuation at Hamid Karzai International airport and whether human rights - particularly women's - will be respected by the new regime.

The Taliban has insisted they will enjoy rights under Islamic rules, but there are fears a strict version of sharia law will be imposed upon them.

Watch the debate take place in the House of Commons above.

