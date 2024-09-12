Watch live: SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew attempt world's first private spacewalk

A view of Earth and the Dragon capsule. Picture: SpaceX

By Emma Soteriou

The world's first private spacewalk is set to take place this morning - watch the moment live here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission is about to make history as the all-civilian crew embarks on the first private spacewalk.

Just before 10am BST, the crew will open the hatch of their Dragon capsule and enter space.

All four will wear SpaceX's spacewalking suits because the entire capsule will be depressurised for the two-hour spacewalk, exposing everyone to the dangerous environment.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX employee Sarah Gillis will take it in turns briefly leaving the hatch. They will test their white and black-trimmed custom suits by twisting their bodies.

Both will always have a hand or foot touching the capsule or attached support structure that resembles the top of a swimming pool ladder.

In an update on Thursday morning, Space X said: "All systems are looking good for the Polaris Dawn crew to perform the first spacewalk from Dragon today."

Watch the livestream below.