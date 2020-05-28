Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference

28 May 2020, 16:18 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 16:32

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be leading today's press briefing.

It follows Durham Police's announcement that they have concluded that Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings may have committed a "minor breach" of coronavirus lockdown rules.

At yesterday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the test and trace system would launch across England from Thursday morning.

However, doctors and staff on the government's new test and trace scheme have reported significant technical problems saying they have been unable to start work on the scheme's launch day.

