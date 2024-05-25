Cold snap on the way could see temperatures in parts of the country drop below freezing

A cold snap is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Getty/WXCharts

By Charlie Duffield

Bad news for some sun loves as the first week of June will see temperatures plummet to below freezing in certain parts of the country.

The ever unpredictable Great British weathers means those areas affected will feel wintry, whilst the rest of the country experiences sunshine.

Those in parts of northern England and Scotland will experience an icy -3C drop in temperature, which will sadly make it feel more like January than June.

Maybe don't put your winter coats away just yet. Picture: Getty

According to maps from WXCharts, a band of frosty blue low temperatures will arrive.

Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and The Highland will see mercury unable to reach freezing for most of the day on June 5.

However, temperatures will be milder in the south and west of the country.

Summer officially covers the months of June, July and August according to the Met Office meteorological calendar.

The astronomical calendar starts around 21 June on a day which is known as summer solstice.

This is when the sun reaches the highest point in the sky.

A cold weather snap is on the way. Picture: Alamy

According to weather expert and author Jim Dale, a cold spell in June would be an unusual occurrence.

Speaking to The Daily Express, he said: "We seem to locked into an everlasting gobstopper of wet weather at the moment.

"An actual ‘cold snap’ at this time of year would be out of the ordinary, but for Scotland especially it is looking on.

"But within the current chaotic climate environment nothing can really be ruled out, or in."

It comes as the second May bank holiday will see highs of 21C this weekend with rain showers on the horizon.

Following a cold night in some parts of the country, with temperatures as low as 3C, there will be sunshine in certain areas today.

However, clouds will remain in certain parts of the east, which will take the edge off temperatures.

Today is expected to be the warmest day with highs of 21C, and temperatures falling slightly tomorrow and on Monday.