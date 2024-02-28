'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Royal fans have sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales and spoken of their relief at her recovery.

Yesterday Kensington Palace said the princess is "recovering well" after her planned abdominal surgery last month.

The update was issued after Prince William missed a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece due to "personal matters."

Members of the royal family attend the thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one person wrote: "I do hope Kate is getting well and is going to be in public very soon...she is the best of the Royal Family."

Another fan said: "Happy to hear Catherine is doing well. The day she returns (when she is ready), she will break the Internet within seconds. I'm looking forward to that."

Another well-wisher added: "Fun, down to earth and a nice woman. So looking to when she returns back to Royal duties when she's ready."

Kate spent 13 days in hospital after a "successful" abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children ,arriving at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Sandringham on Christmas Day, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, she travelled with William and their children to Sandringham for the half-term holidays.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate. Sarah Ferguson was also diagnosed with cancer.

The Royal Family is mourning the sudden death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston.

The son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was found dead aged just 45 at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6pm.