What is the UK's Rwanda plan and why has it gone to the Supreme Court?

The Rwanda plan is being ruled on by the Supreme Court today. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Supreme Court will rule on the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on Wednesday, in what will be a huge moment for Rishi Sunak's administration.

Migrants crossing the English Channel on small, often dangerous boats, is an important issue for the government for both electoral and moral reasons.

More than 100,000 people have made the dangerous crossing of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes since 2018.

The crossings are operated by people smuggling gangs, and the boats provided are often not sea-worthy. Dozens of people have died, and many more have had to be rescued by British or French officials.

Many people in the UK want lower immigration, and the Conservatives have promised to cut the numbers coming in.

But a record 606,000 entered the country last year. The small boats, although they bring a relatively small proportion of the overall migrant numbers, are a highly visible representative of what some see as uncontrolled migration.

The Rwanda plan is largely a reaction to these two forces.

A boat carrying around 50 migrants drifts into English waters. Picture: Getty

What is Britain's Rwanda plan for migrants?

The Rwanda plan was announced as a five-year trial by Boris Johnson in April 2022 to deter people from coming to live in the UK without permission.

Under the plan, anyone who has come into the UK after January 1 last year would be deported to Rwanda, a small country in east Africa 4,000 miles away from the UK. They would then have their asylum claim processed there - to stay in Rwanda.

If this was rejected, they could stay there on other grounds, or apply to stay in another 'safe third country'.

So far the UK has paid the Rwandan government £140 million as part of the plan.

A migrant hostel in Kigali, in Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

How many people have been sent to the Rwanda under the scheme?

No one has been sent to Rwanda yet, despite the plan being announced 18 months ago.

The first deportation flight, in June 2022, was blocked on legal grounds after a challenge by lawyers for several asylum seekers, as well as charities Care4Calais and Detention Action, and the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS).

The Illegal Migration Act, passed in July this year, meant that the asylum claims of anyone who arrives by small boat could have their asylum claim deemed "inadmissible".

Is the Rwanda plan legal?

The Rwanda plan has been subject to legal challenge almost since the start.

Lawyers for several migrants brought the case to the High Court, where judges ruled in favour of the government last December. But the court also said that ministers had acted unfairly in the individual cases of eight migrants.

But the Court of Appeal then ruled two-to-one against the government, deciding that people sent to Rwanda would be at risk of being sent home, where they could face persecution.

That would make the policy was not in line with the UK's Human Rights Act, which incorporates the European Convention on Human Rights.

Suella Braverman is confident in the lawfulness of Rwanda plan

Who is ruling on the Rwanda plan today?

The government then took the case to the Supreme Court. Several asylum seekers are also appealing for the judgement to be ruled unlawful on other grounds.

The judges are set to give their ruling on Wednesday at 10am.

The Supreme Court is ruling on the plan today. Picture: Alamy

Why is the plan important to Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak has made "stopping the boats" a key part of his pitch to British voters.

While small boats numbers are down so far this year compared to 2023, if the Rwanda plan was ruled unlawful, it would be seen as a blow to the Prime Minister.

The government has said that it has other "levers" to bring down irregular migration.

Mr Sunak has also said the government will continue with the Rwanda policy regardless of the Supreme Court ruling.

Will Britain leave the European Convention on Human Rights if the ruling goes against the government?

The Prime Minister would face growing pressure from the right of his party to leave the ECHR if the ruling goes against the government.

Ms Braverman, fired as Home Secretary on Monday, accused the prime minister of having "no credible backup plan" if the Rwanda scheme is considered unlawful.

“I can only surmise that this is because you have no appetite for doing what is necessary, and therefore no real intention of fulfilling your pledge to the British people,” she said.

No10 expects Ms Braverman to launch a rebellion against the government if the Supreme Court rules the policy is unlawful, though only expects around a dozen Tory MPs to back her.

According to political scientist Tim Bale, Ms Braverman might be "overestimating how MPs will rally behind her".

"The Rwanda judgement will be key in that," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"More MPs are going to move to tell Sunak to leave the ECHR if the Rwanda Case is lost.

"No way that Rishi Sunak will lose the leadership at this point... can't see that happening."

"The Conservatives don't want to make things worse by tearing themselves up completely," he added.

Do other countries have similar policies?

Denmark has a similar kind of policy with Rwanda, but has not sent any migrants to the country yet. Austria is also considering a similar plan.

Is Rwanda safe?

Questions have been raised about whether Rwanda is a suitable place to send migrants.

The adopted daughter of the hero depicted in the film Hotel Rwanda, about the genocide in the country, has urged Britain against sending migrants to Rwanda, which she says is ruled with an "iron fist".

Canine Kanimba told LBC's James O'Brien: "Rwanda is a dictatorship, there is one man in power who's been in power for almost 30 years and plans to be in power for another 10 years.

"He rules with an iron fist - there are no freedoms in Rwanda. And what happened to my father, his kidnapping, across international borders, and sham trial and torture, is an example of the type of country that is ruled by this government."

She added: "I would ask [British politicians] to have humanity, and to not send vulnerable people, and vulnerable refugees, to a dictatorship."