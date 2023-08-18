Who is Lucy Letby? How the 'kind and geeky girl' became the UK's most prolific child killer

18 August 2023, 14:00

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

Lucy Letby has become Britain's most prolific child killer in modern history after being found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a trial that lasted for many months, Letby was accused of injecting her victims with air or poisoning them with insulin while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and 2016.

She was found guilty today of ‘playing god,’ stalking hospital wards of the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, injecting air and fluids including insulin and milk into babies in her care in a horrifying campaign of death between June 2015 and June 2016.

But who is Lucy Letby, and how did she come to be the UK's most notorious nurse?

Read more: Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim

Read more: Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby in court
Lucy Letby in court. Picture: Alamy

Where did Lucy Letby grow up, and what was she like as a child?

Lucy Letby grew in Hereford, a small English cathedral city on the border with Wales.

Described by childhood friends as a "geeky girl" who was quiet and unassuming, she had long harboured ambitions of becoming a nurse.

Others called her "sweet", "studious" and "kind" while she was studying at a local comprehensive.

Letby was part of a tight-knit group of friends who called themselves the "miss-match family," the Times reported.

Read more: 'You are a murderer': Lucy Letby clashes with prosecutor as he accuses her of misleading jury with 'sob story'

Read more: Nurse Lucy Letby 'murdered baby while mother was on school run' and ‘attacked children after parents left cotsides'

Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10
Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10. Picture: Alamy

When she left school she began studying at the University of Chester, a two-hour drive to the north of her home town.

At university, she remained hard-working and was always the first home from a night out, so as to be ready to keep studying the next day.

None of her friends imagined that she would later be accused of being the UK's most prolific child killer.

Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital
Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: Getty

When did Lucy Letby start working at the Countess of Chester Hospital?

Lucy Letby began work as a children's nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2011, when she graduated from university.

She also did a training placement at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Letby had a clean record with the Nursing and Midwifery Council during her time at the hospital.

She also helped to raise £3 million for the neonatal unit at the hospital two years after starting work as a nurse.

In a short 2013 interview with local paper the Chester Standard to promote the fundraiser, Letby described her job.

"My role involves caring for a wide range of babies requiring various levels of support," she said.

"Some are here for a few days, others for many months and I enjoy seeing them progress and supporting their families.

"I am currently undergoing extra training in order to develop and enhance my knowledge and skills within the Intensive Care area and have recently completed a placement at Liverpool Women’s Hospital."

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby . Picture: Alamy

How did Lucy Letby come under suspicion?

The Countess of Chester hospital began to see an unusually high number of baby deaths in 2016. The hospital saw 15 baby deaths and 17 life-threatening incidents in the 12 months to June that year.

In 2016, the hospital stopped accepting children born before 32 weeks of pregnancy, in part because of the high baby mortality rate.

An independent review did not find any "single cause or factor... to explain the increase".

The hospital called in Cheshire Police to investigate in 2017, saying in a statement that this was to "seek assurances that enable us to rule out unnatural causes of death."

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Shutterstock

When was Lucy Letby arrested?

Lucy Letby was moved from nursing to clerical work in 2016. She continued in this role until 2018, when she was arrested.

Senior doctors at the hospital said that they moved her away from working with children because they feared the babies' deaths were "the result of the actions of Lucy Letby".

Letby was arrested on July 3, 2018, a year into the police investigation. She was bailed three days later and rearrested in June 2019, and again in November 2020.

She was charged with eight counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, although one murder count was dropped by the time the case got to trial.

Letby was denied bail following her 2020 arrest.

Police at the home of Lucy Letby in Chester
Police at the home of Lucy Letby in Chester. Picture: Alamy

When did Lucy Letby's trial begin?

Lucy Letby's trial began in October 2022 at Manchester Crown Court.

After nine months, the jury were sent out to consider their verdict on July 10 this year and the guilty verdicts were returned today on Friday August 18.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Lucy Letby feigned concern during her police interview

Inside Lucy Letby's chilling police interview as killer nurse feigns 'concern' during interrogation

Lucy Letby's mother sobbed as her first guilty verdict was delivered.

'This can't be right': Lucy Letby’s mother sobbed as baby-killer daughter was found guilty of murder

LBC Reporter Tom Dunn covered the Letby case from start to finish, this is his view from the court benches.

Covering the Lucy Letby trial has been difficult as a parent, writes LBC Reporter Tom Dunn

Lucy Letby

How was Lucy Letby caught? Inside the police investigation into nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby was first arrested in July 2018.

Moment Lucy Letby was arrested as killer nurse is found guilty of murdering seven babies

Austrian Chancellor

Former Austrian leader charged with giving false evidence to an inquiry

Letby has been convicted of killing babies at her hospital

Lucy Letby timeline: How baby murdering nurse went on killing spree for a year before being caught

A mother and father have spoken out following the Lucy Letby trial

'It will be justice, but not enough': Parents of twins attacked by Lucy Letby fear children will be damaged for life

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies

Evil nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies

Jeremy Clarkson hit back at a fan after making a joke.

‘If you want to ruin farmers go to the supermarket!’: Jeremy Clarkson hits back at farm critic after making bold joke

Laurence Hayden (L) conspired with Leslie Allen (R)

Watch dealer ‘Del Boy’ with low IQ jailed after winking at juror in conspiracy to fix drugs trial

Evergrande building

China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

Storms are set to batter the UK this weekend

End of summer? Storm Betty to batter Brits as Met Office warns of 70mph winds, with 'danger to life' in London

Tareena Shakil has launched social media accounts after de-radicalising, having been convicted of being part of Isis

'I couldn't care less what people think': Mum jailed for joining Isis re-invents herself as TikTok influencer

Firefighter

Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Tenerife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stockton Rush thought he was acting for the good of humanity

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush thought he was acting 'for the good of humanity' with doomed Titan sub descent
Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

A 'heat dome' is expected to bring high temperatures to parts of Europe

Europe to be hit by high temperature ‘heat dome’ in coming days

Banks will be fined for not giving access to cash

Banks to be fined for not giving access to cash, as ATM group chief says law change 'just in time'
Police are looking for a man dressed as a construction worker over thefts of Ulez cameras

Police hunt man in hard hat and high-vis over Ulez camera theft in crackdown on so-called Blade Runners
Niger Coup

Niger’s neighbours running out of options as chiefs consider military force

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival
There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit