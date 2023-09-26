Who killed Jill Dando? The main theories behind Britain's biggest unsolved murder

26 September 2023, 09:30

TV ''golden girl' Jill Dando
TV ''golden girl' Jill Dando. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By StephenRigley

The murder of Jill Dando 24 years ago remains one of Britain’s biggest unsolved crimes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TV journalist Jill Dando, was shot dead on her doorstep by a single bullet in the head, at 11:30am on April 26, 1999. The keys of her BMW convertible were still in her hand.

Jill Dando was killed by a single bullet in her doorstep. Her murder has never been solved
Jill Dando was killed by a single bullet in her doorstep. Her murder has never been solved. Picture: Alamy

Dando was found outside her home in Fulham 15 minutes later by a passer-by and was rushed to Charing Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:03pm.

Her death sparked one of the largest criminal investigations in Britain since the case of The Yorkshire Ripper, and saw 1,393 potential suspects, 500 hours of CCTV footage, a £250,000 reward and the quashed conviction.

Read More: Jill Dando killer 'wanted five minutes of notoriety' says brother, as he dismisses 'professional hit' speculation

Here are the main theories behind the death of TV's 'golden girl', Jill Dando:

Barry George
Barry George. Picture: Alamy

Barry George: The only man to ever be put on trial for Jill Dando's murder - who had his conviction quashed

George was the only man to ever be put on trial for Jill’s murder.

The loner lived near her home and had a history of stalking women and sexual offences. George spent eight years in prison for Dando's murder before his conviction was quashed in 2008 after several appeals.

Just a day after Dando's killing, police received an anonymous call concerning a 'mentally unstable man' who lived just 500 yards from the presenter's home.

A search of his flat revealed part of a gun holster, a list of firearms, and news media coverage of Jill. There was also a photo of a man holding a handgun and wearing a gas mask, but George denies it is him.

A particle of gunshot residue in his inside jacket pocket led to a guilty conviction. After an appeal spearheaded by his sister, Michelle Diskin-Bates, the gunshot evidence was dismissed and the conviction quashed.

Top lawyer Michael Mansfield KC, who defended George, says: “The file should still be open. They should be looking.”

A mystery lover

In the wake of Dando's death, there was a string of theories that she may have been killed by a jealous ex-boyfriend or an unknown lover.

Dando had a number of public relationships and had lived with television producer Bob Wheaton before the relationship ended, due to reports that he tired of her frequent absences as she travelled the world due to her BBC1 Holiday programme. 

Dando also enjoyed, what she described as, a 'very Lady Chatterly' relationship with Simon Basil, a South African game warden - who became a suspect for a short period, but ruled out by police.

In early 1999, Dando was engaged to be married to surgeon-gynecologist Alan Farthing and had been returning from his house in Chiswick on the day of her death.

But amid these publicised affairs, police discovered Dando had briefer flings. But the leads were thoroughly investigated and produced no credible evidence to suggest that anyone romantically linked to Dando was involved in her death - and all the men were cleared.

Read More: Jill Dando's brother reveals his theory behind the presenter's unsolved murder

Read More: Hopefully 24 years is not too long and Jill Dando can get the justice she deserves

Jill Dando presenting Crimewatch
Jill Dando presenting Crimewatch. Picture: Alamy

A Serbian hitman

Just 48 hours after Jill was killed, the theory appeared that the TV presenter was killed by a Serbian hitman.

Twenty days before her death, she had presented a Kosovo Crisis Appeal that had raised more than £1million in 24 hours in support of those refugees fleeing the Balkans.

Days before the murder, NATO bombed a TV station in Serbia, killing 16 employees. Jill’s agent Jon Roseman said: “We had a lot of mail, but not usually threatening. Then we received a letter that mentioned the appeal she had given earlier that month for Kosovo. It seemed to be somewhat threatening.”

The BBC had started to receive phone threats, including one from a Serbian saying he had killed Jill. Police tried to investigate but the call could not be traced.

"Your Prime Minister (Tony) Blair butchered 17 innocent young people," the unknown caller said."He butchered, we butcher back. The first one (Jill Dando) was yesterday. The next one will be Mr Hall."

As a result Mr Hall, now Lord Hall and director general of the BBC, was offered police protection.

Allegations arose in 2012 that Dando was one of two journalists executed by a Serbian hitman in a revenge attack. A Serbian widow claimed that her tv presenter husband and Dando were both targeted by the same killer after insulting  Milosevic's regime.

George's barrister Michael Mansfield told the court that the National Criminal Intelligence Service had a report suggesting Dando's killing was in retaliation to the Radio Television bombing.

He said that the serb warlord Zeljko Arnautovic, known as Arkan, had put out orders to kill the then BBC director general Sir John Birt. "His security had been stepped up as a result - so the target was switched to the unguarded Jill Dando,'"The Mail on Sunday reported.

London hitman

Of the many theories delved into, one is that Jill was murdered in cold blood by a criminal operating in the drugs underworld, or a paid hitman.

In 2015 former Surrey police detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who is now an investigative journalist, suggested that Dando had been murdered on the orders of a London underworld Mr Big, who sent the message to others as a warning to take on organised crime.

After trawling through 52,000 documents in the Dando files, Williams Thomas said he unearthed an intelligence report naming two men from north London, who may have acted for a major organised crime gang. 

The two were said to have broken the gun allegedly used as a murder weapon, into four pieces, before throwing them into a canal in Islington. 

The report was seemingly inconclusive and stated that one of the men was later identified and the detectives found no link to the crime family, while the other was never found.

Main theories behind who killed Jill Dando 24 years ago
Main theories behind who killed Jill Dando 24 years ago. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shrine to 27 Korean tourists who died when thier cruise ship collided and sank under the Margaret Bridge, Budapest, Hungary on 29th May 2019

Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Hungary over fatal 2019 Danube collision

India Pacific Army Conference

India and US army chiefs call for stability in Indo-Pacific region

Adam Britton, 51, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest in April 2022

'Sadistic' Married British crocodile expert admits raping and torturing more than 42 dogs in Australian animal shelter

Jill Dando (l)

Was Jill Dando a victim of 'mistaken identity' and blonde model the real target?

Sweden Explosions

Two explosions injure at least three people in Sweden

Comedian James Nokise live blogs London to Edinburgh train journey from hell after passengers inform rail staff of cancellation mid-journey

Comedian live tweets 11 hour horror London to Edinburgh journey after being kicked off train onto 'ridiculous' taxi ride

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast kills 20 and injures nearly 300 as thousands flee

Luis Alfredo Garavito

'Deadliest serial killer in the world' nearing parole despite murdering nearly 200 children

Storm Agnes set to batter most of Britain

Exact hour Storm Agnes expected to batter Britain as map shows where 80mph winds could hit

Japan Alzheimer’s Drug

Japan approves its first Alzheimer’s drug

Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row

Eternal sisters slam Louise Redknapp for 'throwing them under bus' after pulling out of reunion tour over trans row

Chris Philp said there's an argument for armed officers to be paid more

Armed police could 'possibly' be paid more to reflect the risks they face, policing minister tells LBC

Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row

Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row

South Korea Politics

South Korean opposition leader attends court hearing over alleged corruption

The man police want to identify

Hunt for sick flasher who 'exposed himself to young woman on London bus'

Alan Knapp

Wounded hero of London post office shooting backs armed police standing down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Storm Agnes is set to hit the UK later this week

Storm Agnes to hit Britain with 80mph gusts and heavy downpours, as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning
Paul Cattermole died of heart disease

Paul Cattermole’s S Club 7 bandmates urge Brits to learn more about 'silent killer' that claimed the life of their friend
Jill Dando was killed by someone who wanted '5 minutes of notoriety', her brother has said

Jill Dando killer 'wanted five minutes of notoriety' says brother, as he dismisses 'professional hit' speculation
Sick leave has risen

Sick leave from work 'at highest level for a decade', with stress behind much of the increase
Suella Braverman is taking aim at refugee conventions

Weak rules 'allow 780m people to move country when they want' as Braverman takes aim at 'absurd' asylum system
McCallum died in New York surrounded by his family

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS star David McCallum dies aged 90

David McCallum

David McCallum, star of TV series The Man From U.N.C.L.E., dies aged 90

Elijah went into cardiac arrest on Acorn Drive in Belper

Teenager charged with four-month-old boy's murder as mother accused of child cruelty

The furious man unleashed a tirade at a female driver

Shocking moment furious driver bangs on woman's car and calls her 'f***ing s**g' in foul-mouthed road rage rant
Langford has been jailed for nine years

Science teacher abused 15-year-old pupil then wrote to her 17 years later begging her not to help police convict him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit