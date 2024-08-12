'I’ve fallen and cannot move': Wife of Brit missing while hiking in French Pyrenees reveals last WhatsApp messages

Anne Lyons and her husband Tom Doherty, who went missing after going on a hike in France. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The wife of a retired doctor who is missing in the Pyrenees has told of her ‘panic’ after reading the last WhatsApp messages he sent during his hike.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Search efforts are still under way for missing 67-year-old Tom Doherty from St Albans after he disappeared during a solo trip last week.

He sent two WhatsApp messages telling his family ‘help’ and ‘I’ve fallen and cannot move’ - after thick cloud rolled in over the mountains.

His wife said: “We panicked. When I arrived in France, I hoped that they had found him and that we would be in the hospital.

Read more: UK has 'lost respect for the police', says Home Secretary

Read more: UK braces for hottest day of the year so far - as weather warnings issued by Met Office for thunderstorms

“But in the afternoon with the fog, we lost confidence, especially for a 67-year-old man spending a second night alone in these conditions.”

He had been hiking in the Ariège region near France’s border with Spain and Andorra, where there have been thunderstorms in recent days.

He set out last Saturday on a four-day solo walking and camping trip from the family’s second home near Bergerac, 280 miles to the north.

His family believe that he had been camping somewhere in the Col d’Escots area.

Police and mountain rescue teams and sniffer dogs are searching for him in that area. His car, a grey Renault Clio, was found near Pouech de Gèrac, a few miles from the Chalet de Beauregard. He was last seen at 12.30pm on Tuesday.