William and Harry to unite for unveiling of Diana statue

30 June 2021, 09:27

William and Harry were last seen in public together at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
William and Harry were last seen in public together at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales will put their differences aside when they unveil a statue in her memory on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be among the guests at the event, which is scaled back because of Covid-19 and will be a "small event and a very personal moment for the family".

A royal source said: "Plans have been scaled back due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event."

The event will take place at Kensington Palace, Diana’s former home.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal brothers and Diana's close family, thought to be her siblings, will attend the unveiling in the palace’s Sunken Garden.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex's troubled relationship is well documented.

When the brothers commissioned the statue in 2017 - the 20th anniversary year of Diana's death - their relationship was in a better place, as they worked together to promote issues like raising awareness about mental health.

But today they appear divided not just physically, with Harry now living in California with his wife and children, but in outlook, as Harry raised a string of allegations about the royal family, the most damning being a claim of racism.

Harry lives in California with his Meghan Markle and their children Archie (pictured) and Lilbet
Harry lives in California with his Meghan Markle and their children Archie (pictured) and Lilbet. Picture: PA

Yet following the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, the men appeared at ease in each others company, as they left the service deep in conversation.

In a statement when the project was announced, the brothers said: "Our mother touched so many lives.

"We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

Also on the list of attendees are the six members of the statue committee, including Diana's sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who privately raise funds for the creation of the statue, and Julia Samuel, a godparent of Prince George, who was a close friend of the princess.

Committee chairman Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the brothers’ former principal private secretary, garden designer Pip Morrison and sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley will also attend the event.

