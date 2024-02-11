Man and woman charged after boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully'

11 February 2024, 20:53 | Updated: 11 February 2024, 21:08

The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image)
The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image). Picture: Google/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A man and a woman have both been charged with dangerous dog offences after an eight-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries after being mauled by a dog identified as an XL Bully in Bootle.

Amanda Young, 49, and Lewis Young, 30, both of Wadham Road in Bootle, have been charged with being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

Officers were called to Wadham Road just after 5.20pm on Saturday, following a report that a dog had bitten the boy's head.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment of serious head injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, Merseyside Police said.

Officers attended and seized the dog – which is believed to be an XL Bully.

American Bully breed dog
Officers attended and seized the dog – which is believed to be an XL Bully (stock photo). Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: "This was a horrific attack which has left a young child requiring emergency surgery for injuries to his head.

"I want to reassure people that he is receiving the best possible care and treatment for his injuries, which are described as life-changing.

"We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened. I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information, to come forward as soon as possible.

"This case highlights in the starkest terms the potential dangers of dogs, and I would appeal to anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to contact us so that we can take pro-active action."

