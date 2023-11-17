Fury as young TikTok users promote Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' justifying terror attacks over Israel-Hamas war

17 November 2023, 10:05

Bin Laden's views are being shared on TikTok
Bin Laden's views are being shared on TikTok. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Young people are posting TikTok videos in which they sympathise with Osama Bin Laden, in a horrific assessment of the dead Al Qaeda leader.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Users on the social media platform are urging others to read a letter shared by the 9/11 architect that tried to justify his killing of civilians.

The grim attempt at reappraising the former world's most wanted - who was gunned down by Navy Seals in an audacious special forces raid into Pakistan in 2011 - comes amid Western pro-Palestine protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

This includes criticism for US support of Israel, which heavily backs it diplomatically and militarily.

Videos on the subject had been viewed more than 14 million times on Thursday, with several supporting Bin Laden's statements.

Some videos promoted his "Letter to America", using that phrase as a hashtag, while in one clip an influencer in New York said: "If you have read it, let me know if you are also going through an existential crisis in this very moment, because in the last 20 minutes, my entire viewpoint on the entire life I have believed, and I have lived, has changed."

Read more: Netanyahu admits Israel has 'not been successful' in reducing civilian casualties - blaming Hamas

Osama Bin Laden's (left) views are being spread on social media
Osama Bin Laden's (left) views are being spread on social media. Picture: Alamy

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told CNN: "There is never a justification for spreading the repugnant, evil, and antisemitic lies that the leader of al Qaeda issued just after committing the worst terrorist attack in American history – highlighting them as his direct motivation for murdering 2,977 innocent Americans

"No one should ever insult the 2,977 American families still mourning loved ones by associating themselves with the vile words of Osama bin Laden.

Read more: 'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict

"Particularly now, at a time of rising antisemitic violence in the world, and just after Hamas terrorists carried out the worst slaughter of the Jewish people since the Holocaust in the name of the same conspiracy theories."

TikTok has said it is taking down any clips that show support for terror and said reports Bin Laden and his letter were trending on the service were inaccurate.

Bin Laden launched the 9/11 attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people
Bin Laden launched the 9/11 attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people. Picture: Alamy

The platform is especially popular with younger people, many of whom will have been born after the 2001 attacks that killed almost 3,000 people.

Pro-Palestine protests are becoming a weekly occurrence in London, but there are serious concerns about anti-Semitic elements within them.

The Gaza war has led to a huge spike anti-Semitic crimes across the world.

The protests have sparked such a huge row that they contributed to the sacking of Suella Braverman, the former home secretary who had described demonstrators as "hate marchers".

Israel has been pummelling Gaza and causing civilian casualties in a territory many in the West have sympathy for.

Its invasion was launched to destroy Hamas in the wake of the October 7 massacre, in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, admitted his country has not been successful in reducing civilian casualties amid global calls for a ceasefire or humanitarian "pauses" to allow in aid.

"Any civilian death is a tragedy," he told CBS.

"And we shouldn't have any because we're doing everything we can to get the civilians out of harm's way, while Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way.

"So we send leaflets, (we) call them on their cell phones, and we say: 'leave'. And many have left."

He added that the Israeli military will "try to finish the job with minimal civilian casualties".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rohingya refugees

240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after being refused by residents

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted murder

Man tries to push woman in front of Leicester Square tube station in attempted murder

Gaza Strip

Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for second day

Critical Infrastructure - The National Grid

Households could get £1k off electricity bills in exchange for pylons in their area, Jeremy Hunt to reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Exclusive
Experts warn that around a year’s worth of dentistry appointments were lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Children 'having all 20 baby teeth surgically removed' amid dental crisis

Officers should ditch words like "policeman", Staffordshire Police guidance says

Cops told to ditch phrases like 'policeman' and 'victims of' in 'woke' new guidance

Narendra Modi

Modi urges leaders to unite in face of challenges from Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu admits Israel has 'not been successful' in reducing civilian casualties - blaming Hamas

Israel Palestinians

Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

Christine Keeler

Justice for Profumo affair icon Christine Keeler 'finally in sight', son says

Exclusive
Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to inhale it, became illegal last week

Laughing gas ban should be enforced like heroin, as police response to ‘low-level drugs’ slammed as ‘pathetically weak’

India Tunnel Collapse

Drill bores into tunnel rubble in India to create escape for 40 trapped workers

The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking.

Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Latest News

See more Latest News

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death
The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.

Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute
Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced
Donald Trump

Judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff

Chicago Commuter Train Crash

Many injured as Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Israel Palestinians

Internet and phone networks collapse in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'.

'If you can work...benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required’, work and pensions minister tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit