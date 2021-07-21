Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

21 July 2021, 22:12

By Sam Sholli

Former Tory Minister Anna Soubry has taken aim at the PM, arguing he "lies as easily as he takes breath".

She made the remark while appearing on LBC's Cross Question.

The ex-Conservative MP said the UK has "a Prime Minister that does U-turns".

She added: "And basically he tells lies. He lies as easily as he takes breath. And we are in a very sorry state.

"And until...the Labour Party step up and become an effective opposition, I despair.

"And I think there are millions of us who feel politically homeless and share that despair."

