Iain Dale's furious reaction to British Airways 'guff' PR statement

6 August 2020, 21:08

When British Airways refused to provide a spokesperson for his show Iain Dale reacted furiously to the "guff" PR statement they sent instead.

With the news that British Airways owner IAG ais set to cut up to 12,000 jobs out of a total of 42,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iain Dale invited the airline on to his show.

Some BA staff such as pilots have agreed to take pay cuts to minimise the number of redundancies

One caller text in to say their son had worked for BA as ground crew since he left university, "20 years ago," they said he has worked his way up and has "always been proud to work for them, he's worked all the way through the pandemic but is now faced with losing a huge part of his salary."

"He has a wife and two little boys," the LBC listener said adding their whole family was "sick with worry" over the decision being made on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday hundreds of British Airways workers wearing face masks of the company bosses protested outside the airline's headquarters in Uxbridge against the 12,000 job cuts and new contracts.

The demonstrators claimed they were being bullied into either taking redundancy or reapplying for their own jobs on vastly reduced terms and conditions.

But Iain revealed on his LBC show that the airline declined to send a spokesperson, but instead provided a statement.

Once Iain had read the airline's statement he turned to his audience and expressed his disgust.

"You know ladies and gentlemen, that is the kind of guff that you get from a company PR department," screwing up the message from the airline Iain said, "it really isn't worth the paper it's written on."

The LBC presenter then threw it away.

Iain Dale&squot;s furious reaction to the "guff" PR statement from BA
Iain Dale's furious reaction to the "guff" PR statement from BA. Picture: PA

Trade union Unite claims the company is planning to rehire remaining employees on downgraded terms and conditions if an agreement cannot be reached.

The British Airways statement in full:

“For more than 100 years British Airways has been flying millions of people around the world. Today that world remains largely closed.

"This is the biggest challenge the airline and our industry has ever faced. Sadly, the global pandemic has resulted in job losses across every industry. Many airlines have already made thousands of staff redundant.

"We are not immune to this crisis. We have to adapt to survive, so we will continue with the proper, lawful consultative process and we will keep inviting union representatives to discuss our proposals to the serious challenges we face. It is not too late to find solutions – as we have done with BALPA – and to protect jobs.”

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

NRA: New York launches legal action to dissolve powerful US pro-gun organisation
Up to half a million Britons are suffering the effects of "long Covid", MPs have been told,

'The mental health side is worse' caller who was in two month coronavirus coma tells LBC
Donal Lawler explained the sentencing of the killers of PC Andrew Harper

Barrister explains sentencing of PC Andrew Harper's killers

A handful of elite races will still go ahead this year

London Marathon 2020 cancelled and next year's race postponed