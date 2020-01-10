Caller lays into Lib Dem MP for refusing to accept Brexit

A caller laid into Liberal Democrat leadership hopeful Layla Moran for refusing to accept the result of the Brexit referendum.

The Liberal Democrats failed to make gains in the General Election in December as Boris Johnson swept to a big majority behind his promise to "Get Brexit Done".

During Iain Dale's phone-in with Ms Moran - who is considering standing for leadership - Cornelius called up and he didn't hold back.

He said: "She still doesn't accept the general election result, the result of the referendum and they will still try to oppose any deal and make it difficult for Boris Johnson to bring back any deal to parliament.

"We had to have another general election because parliament was blocked and you're still rabbiting on about staying in the EU.

"If you are so entrenched in the EU, why don't you just get a job with the EU? Clear off!"

But Ms Moran told him: "If the winner takes all and you have all MPs voting the same way all the time, that's not a parliamentary democracy, that's a dictatorship."

The moment happened during Iain Dale's phone-in with Layla Moran. Picture: LBC

When Iain insisted they could at least recognise that we're leaving, she admitted: "We do. The parliamentary maths is what it is and I hope you've heard an understanding of where we are now.

"But you don't just go along with everything. Good decisions are made when all of the good points of view are in the room. That's what we're doing and we have a mandate to do that."

Watch the full exchange at the top of the page.