Iain Dale Grills Change UK MP Who Said Party Is "Not Interested" In Having Lots Of Candidates

12 May 2019, 14:54

Iain Dale challenged Change UK MP Mike Gapes after he admitted that his party is "not interested" in having lots of candidates fighting against the Liberal Democrats.

Mike Gapes told the LBC presenter that the existing remain parties, the Liberal Democrats and Green Party, should have been in discussions six months ago in order to agree a 'common list' of policies.

But when Iain pointed out that they couldn't even arrange something for the Peterborough by-election, he said that the party was "not interested" in having lots of candidates fighting there.

"What does it say about the incompetence of Change UK that you didn't even have a plan b?" Iain said.

"You didn't have a backup candidate, the other two did!"

Mike replied: "We were not interested in having lots of candidates fighting there, we believe that there should be one candidate and we worked really hard, all our effort went into that."

Change UK MP Mike Gapes in the LBC studio
Change UK MP Mike Gapes in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Iain said: "How is it change to not stand a candidate?"

Mr Gapes replied: "Because there will be remain candidates in that by-elections."

Iain replied: "Well that's an argument for not standing any candidates in a general election."

Watch above.

