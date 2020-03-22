Coronavirus: ICU consultant Dr. Jack begs public to stay away from elderly parents

22 March 2020, 13:29

By Seán Hickey

Dr. Jack called LBC again, but this time to beg the public to stay away from their parents otherwise they'll visit him in ICU in a fortnight.

A tired and dejected Dr. Jack was speaking to Iain Dale about his disbelief at some people ignoring the government's advice on social distancing.

If the public continue to ignore the calls from the PM and his scientific advisors, Jack told Iain that "it's going to be like Italy" in terms of coronavirus-related deaths.

Dr. Jack begged the population to stay away from their mothers this Mother's Day, otherwise they may be in ICU with him in a fortnight.

"If you go to see your mother today, we'll be seeing them in two weeks time"

Dr. Jack told the public that he didn't want to be visited by listener's parents
Dr. Jack told the public that he didn't want to be visited by listener's parents. Picture: PA

"I'm beyond words" Dr. Jack told Iain. He couldn't believe the stupidity of some people in ignoring the guidance of the government and helping the spread of coronavirus in society.

Iain agreed with Dr. Jack here and struggled similarly to understand the logic of some people still not paying heed to the advice.

"You have to have been living in an igloo to not have understood the dangers."

Listen to Dr. Jack's call to Tom Swarbrick earlier this week here.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: NHS staff urge PM to provide more protective equipment as two consultants receive critical care
How to remain sane during the coronavirus lockdown

How to keep calm during Covid-19: "Self-isolation is not solitary confinement"

Coronavirus: Royal Family post messages to families spending Mother's Day apart

Coronavirus: UK could be put on lockdown if Britons ignore advice, suggests cabinet minister